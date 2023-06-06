This Organization Is Providing A Solution To The “Not Enough Black Talent To Choose From” Problem In Big Tech

Big Tech is notoriously white.

68% of business leaders report diversity issues in their tech workforce and access gaps for Black workers continue to widen. For instance in 2020, it was found that at Google, only 5.5% of new hires in 2020 were Black.

One organization is aiming to close the chasm and give companies one less reason to say there isn’t enough Black talent to choose from when making hiring decisions.

Black Professionals in Tech Networking (BPTN), the largest Black community of tech professionals in North America, launched Obsidi Academy Full-stack Developer bootcamp late last year to help employ 200 Black professionals in tech.

“Obsidi Academy delivers a blue ocean of top-tier talent, disrupting how the tech industry hires diverse talent,” said Lekan Olawoye, Founder and CEO of BPTN in a statement. “BPTN empowers Black professionals to secure employment in their chosen field, and provides companies with talent that increases Black representation in the technology industry.”

According to a news release, the Obsidi Academy’s bootcamp saw 40 Black professionals graduate to full-stack developers, meaning they were ready to be employed full-time immediately after completing the program. An additional 94 black professionals graduated as associate software engineers and the organization is on pace to help 200 graduates find gainful and immediate employment.

To apply, visit obsidi.com/obsidi-academy.