This Louisiana-Based Entrepreneur Was Just Honored By President Biden As 'Small Business Person Of The Year'

Entrepreneurship isn’t a cakewalk, so it’s always refreshing to receive recognition for all the work and sacrifice it takes to keep a business running all while serving the community. This entrepreneur was not only acknowledged for her diligence, they received a nod from the POTUS.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office recently announced Iam C. Tucker, President/CEO of Integrated Logistical Support Incorporated (ILSI), as the National Small Business Person of the Year.

The honor comes from the Small Business Administration, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s over 33 million small businesses; it came in time for National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4).

“Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements and impact on their communities and our economy,” said Administrator Guzman in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more Americans than ever before are pursuing the American dream of business ownership and able to access more opportunities, with historic investments in communities across America in local infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing, innovation, and clean energy. National Small Business Week is the nation’s opportunity to lift up the amazing entrepreneurs, small business advocates, local partners, advisors, lenders, and investors who support America’s entrepreneurial spirt and the historic Biden-Harris Small Business Boom.”

Tucker, a second-generation owner of ILSI, has led entity in securing more than 100+contracts across local, state and federal agencies. She was honored at the NSBW Award Ceremonies on April 28 – 29, 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C., where Administrator Guzman recognized Tucker and other outstanding small business leaders for their incredible efforts.

“National Small Business Week is a great opportunity to honor small business owners and employees whose spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and determination help our economy prosper,” said Michael Ricks, SBA Louisiana District Director.