8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands That Make You Look Good And Feel Even Better

The Temptations once sang, “Beauty is only skin deep.” Yet the best kind of beauty makes you look good and feel good.

Today, Black-owned beauty brands are carving out a space in a crowded market by marketing products that have multiple uses, including uplifting your mood, celebrating individuality, and with ingredients designed for us, by us. Think: essential oils that have natural properties, like the calming of lavender or the stress-relief of grapefruit, or formulas that fade dark spots, ease irritation, or address the unique needs of melanated skin.

There’s also the added benefit of shopping and supporting Black-owned brands that are appealing to and support our community—what could feel better than that?

When Melissa Butler appeared on Shark Tank, she pitched for an investment that would help her to expand her start-up cosmetics company that specialized in bright colors. She was dismissed by the show’s judges in a segment that went viral, but she ultimately had the last laugh as her company, The Lip Bar, is now nearing 13 years old and is millions of dollars in the bank. The Lip Bar has muted some of their lip colors, but you can still get their cult-favorite shades like “Bawse Lady” or this gorgeous bright blue eyeliner

Tami Blake is a licensed esthetician, spa owner, herbalist, and cosmetic formulator who built her brands Sweet & True (body care) and Free + True (skincare) directly from the treatment room. A must-try product is The Daily Mantra – Antioxidant Body Serum ($38), plant-powered antioxidant body serum that visibly improves the appearance of flaking, scaling, redness, and dry damaged skin. It keeps skin barrier nourished, soothed and hydrated after sun exposure and year round! Because glowing skin isn’t just for your face—it’s a full-body experience.

With a mission to “desegregate the hair + skin care aisle,” Fresh by Houston White brings community and culture to Target shelves. Looking for a wake-up call? Try the energizing “Get Up” wash and lotion. Need to wind down? The calming “Get Down” line is your go-to. Even their cucumber-packed face scrub delivers instant refresh.



Founder Chichi Eburu struggled to find makeup suited for her deep skin tone. What was available were muted colors and products that didn’t enhance the true richness of her skin tone. The result? A beloved brand known for unapologetically bold pigments and collections, that speak to rebels, rulers, and queens alike. Try any of their impeccable bundle collections or their foundations: perfect for melanated skin.

“What began as a concept, a desire really, for every person to feel truly represented, and not only included, but celebrated, has now become bigger than I ever imagined.” –Rihanna writes on her Fenty Beauty website. With Fenty Beauty, the iconic singer created more than just makeup; it’s a mission with a vision. The groundbreaking Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation debuted in 50 shades and set the new standard for inclusivity in beauty. The brand also has a ton of virtual services, including consultations, that can help you find the right products for you.

A self-taught makeup artist turned beauty powerhouse, Danessa Myricks has created a range of beauty products that “you have to feel to believe.” Myricks immersed herself in learning different techniques and understanding the science behind formulations. Her self-taught background is a testament to her determination and ability to master complex skills on her own.

Her award-winning Yummy Skin line blends skincare and foundation seamlessly, while her dazzling glitters, metallics, and pigments push artistry to new heights. As she puts it, “Danessa Myricks Beauty represents more than just makeup; it’s about empowering individuals to express themselves creatively and confidently.”

It’s almost impossible to talk about beauty brands without talking about Pat McGrath Labs. One of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath’s creative vision has made her a tour de force whose legendary and creative power has transformed both beauty and fashion on a global scale. Her Mothership palettes, like the Petalmorphosis collection, transform eyes into works of art with rich greens, lilacs, and radiant neutrals in luxe finishes. In 2021, she became the first makeup artist ever named a Dame of the British Empire, honored for her contributions to beauty, fashion, and diversity. Now that’s legendary.

November Nichols is an educator, self-taught perfumer, and curator of intentional fragrance journeys. With a passion for design and sensory storytelling, she founded Chémin, “where scent is deeply personal, not commercial.”

At Chémin, you can shop their rich and luxurious five signature scents that uplift and inspire or create your own signature scent. They also sell luxurious candles, artisan teas, and body products. Additionally, Nichols offers curated scented events that go beyond the expected. Through immersive design and meticulous curation, they create full-sensory journeys that captivate guests from the first breath to the final impression. Uniquely, Chémin also partners with other entrepreneurs by offering a simple, cost-effective custom fragrance & product development service.