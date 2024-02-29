The Founders Of 'Black Love' Series Landed A Deal To Launch Their Own Channel

A young couple wearing yellow outfits sitting on a scooter kissing

All lovergirls, rejoice!

The founders, Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, of media company Black Love and hit namesake series recently announced the launch of free ad-supported (FAST) Channel on Amazon Freevee. Per a news release shared with ESSENCE, the channel will house bring original programming aimed at platforming diversity, beauty, and richness of Black love to new audiences. Amazon Freevee, a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to bring Black Love to a broader audience through our FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee,” said Codie Elaine Oliver, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Black Love in statement. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission of amplifying Black love stories and fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities within these relationships. On Amazon Freevee, we will be able to reach a broader audience, connecting communities all through the universal language of love.”

The content will focus self-love, mental health, family, partnerships, financial wellness, etc., leading with Love Against the World, a series from Devale and Khadeen Ellis, which will become available on the FAST Channel in March.

“We feel great that we have been able to do something that was important to us and for us, as into Tommy and I, and for our relationship, which is talk to and highlight love stories,” Codie Elaine Oliver told ESSENCE in 2020. “We feel great that we’ve been able to capture that and share it with others and that the response to it has been positive and consistent and that we can continue to expand that outside of romantic love. Right? Because Blacklove.com, Black Love our socials, our live events, we try very hard to make sure that we are challenging our people to love at every level. Look at your parents differently. Look at your best friend differently. Love yourself. We feel just frankly very good and very passionate and that we have so much more to do.”