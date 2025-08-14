8 Black Money Experts To Follow On Instagram For Wealth-Building Inspiration

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Social media is becoming the way we truly interact with the world.

There’s an influencer out there for everything you want to do. Want to learn to cook? Kimmy’s Kreations will teach you how to make killer mac and cheese. Want to improve your fitness? Why not follow @ashtonhall– the viral fitness guru who had the world dipping their face in ice water. If you need overall inspiration, follow Brittany Packnett Cunningham | @mspackyetti.

When it comes to money, Black communities often have unique needs and challenges, but thankfully there are tons of influencers that you can follow for advice and support. We’ve rounded up a few must-follow voices below that you should follow, but you can make that decision for yourself.

Author of Moving Beyond Broke: The Power of Perseverance in Personal Finance, Kennedy has built a loyal following by sharing practical strategies for financial literacy and empowerment, as well as navigating your own financial literacy journey. On her Simon & Schuster website, Kennedy writes that “she grew up in a family where finances were not discussed.” At fifteen, she already had bad money habits that would follow her into adulthood. She recognized that she had to find her own way and that she could help others, she notes, “helps us take control, move past shame and anxiety, build family wealth in a single generation, and become financially independent forever.” Her IG is full of monthly money tips (for free!) and links to her other books and products.

The founder of Journey to Launch, Souffrant is a sought-after speaker and content creator in the personal finance space. Her new book, Your Journey to Financial Freedom: A Step-by-step Guide To Achieving Wealth And Happiness, provides proven, actionable steps designed to help you live your best life today, all while working towards a financially independent future.

A thought leader in the field of “financial trauma,” Rahkim Sabree has created a framework for overcoming financial trauma as a healing reframe for everyone who has been primed to view their financial failures through a lens of personal shortcomings. His new book: Overcoming Financial Trauma: How to Break Free from Guilt, Build Wealth, and Redefine Success promises culturally relevant stories and strategies for navigating a challenging economic landscape.

CNBC’s Senior Personal Finance Correspondent, Epperson covers the many facets of how people manage, grow and protect their money. Her expertise includes saving and investing for retirement, paying for college, managing mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and other debt, and building a financial legacy through estate planning. Her free eight-part financial education series, “Money 101 with Sharon Epperson,” is designed to educate and inspire.

With a unique spiritual approach to financial education, Steven M. Hughes is a Reiki master who believes in energetic healing to release financial blocks, fears, and negative money emotions. His feed features a gallery of affirmations designed to change the way you think about money.

This couple drew from their own experiences of paying off $200,000 of debt in five years, quitting their high-stress corporate jobs, and retaking control of their finances to share their story on the award-winning “Rich and Regular” podcast. Their book, Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game by Walking Away has a near-perfect rating on Amazon with one reviewer calling it: “One of the best life-management career books I’ve read in years.”

A Washington Post columnist and author of four personal finance books, Singletary is one of the GOATs when it comes to money management. Singletary was the financial expert for “The Revolution,” a daytime program on ABC. For two years, she was the host of her own national television program, “Singletary Says,” on TV One. Her free newsletter, “The Color of Money,” delivers twice weekly tips/advice on how to save, spend and talk about your money for the short and long term.