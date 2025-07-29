5 Black-Owned EdTech Companies That Are Transforming How Our Kids Learn

Two young college students reading through a textbook while sitting together at a table in computer class

Edtech is changing fast, but you wouldn’t know it from the headlines.

What’s rarely talked about is the new wave of Black entrepreneurs who are reshaping how students who are overlooked by traditional systems, learn and thrive.

These innovators, each coming into the startup game with a personal story and similar understanding that effective learning happens when students see themselves reflected in the technology, are building companies that connect students directly to their future opportunities.

From AI-powered gaming platforms to comprehensive student support systems, these five Black-owned companies are proving that diversity in leadership creates better outcomes for diverse student populations and going against the odds to raise millions in funding while doing it.

These tools make STEM more accessible, build community, and reimagine what affordable higher education can be.

STEMuli

After securing $3.25 million in seed funding and merging with Infinity.Careers and Oppti, STEMuli has developed a comprehensive platform that uses AI-powered, 3D game-based learning to connect K-12 students directly to workforce pathways. The company focuses particularly on students in cities like Washington, D.C., New York, and California, addressing a critical gap in STEM education—the disconnect between classroom learning and real career opportunities.

The platform’s gaming environment mirrors actual workplace scenarios, allowing students to build skills while exploring potential futures in technology, engineering, and other STEM fields.

ColorStack

Founded by Jehron Petty in 2020, ColorStack has grown into a nationwide network with 60 university chapters and over 3,000 members. By tackling the isolation many students of color face in computer science, it provides mentorship, career camps, and a peer community that helps them thrive in the field.

Upswing

For non-traditional and first-gen students, campus resources often fall short. Upswing fills that gap with 24/7 tutoring, academic coaching, and mental health support. Used by more than 100 colleges, it meets students where they are—whether that’s late-night calculus help or stress management between jobs.

MILO Education

MILO Education focuses on the educator side of the equation, providing tech-enabled professional development that emphasizes equity, culturally responsive teaching, and social-emotional learning. The platform has been adopted by school districts, nonprofits, and universities nationwide.

By training teachers to recognize diverse learning styles and cultural backgrounds, MILO creates ripple effects that benefit thousands of students. The platform helps educators move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to embrace teaching methods that honor students’ cultural experiences and individual needs.

Campus

Community college has always been an entry point, but Campus is reimagining what that looks like. Founded by Tade Oyerinde in 2022, this online institution offers live classes taught by professors from top universities, plus laptops, Wi-Fi, coaching, and career services. Most students have their tuition fully covered by Pell Grants, meaning they can focus on learning instead of worrying about how to pay for it.

With over $100 million in funding, Campus offers degrees for $7,200 a year—far below most public and private colleges—while also providing laptops, Wi-Fi, and career support to remove barriers students typically face.

These five companies demonstrate that when Black entrepreneurs lead educational innovation, they create solutions that benefit all students while specifically addressing historical inequities.