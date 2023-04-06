Rihanna And Jay-Z Make The Latest Forbes List

Forbes’ 2023 billionaire roundup is out and there have been some shakeups.

On the heels of his staggering new net worth, Forbes has recognized Jay-Z as one of the globe’s billionaires in its world richest list. The rap legend and prolific businessman ranked at #1,217 due to his many lucrative ventures including his latest decision to sell his share of a liquor company.

ESSENCE previously reported that Jay-Z sold a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) to LVMH in 2021 and another majority stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. He is also now that only on this year’s list after Kanye West lost his place following his severed ties with Adidas.

Roc Nation artist Rihanna is listed at #2,020, mostly because of her Fenty Beauty brand. Her net worth is reportedly $1.4 billion this year.

“Two-thirds of the top 25 are poorer than they were last year, compared to around half of the list overall,” Forbes said. “No one lost more than Jeff Bezos as Amazon shares crashed by 38%. The drop lopped $57 billion from Bezos’ fortune and knocked him from No. 2 in the world in 2022 to No. 3 this year. This year’s second-biggest loser, Elon Musk, had it worse. He lost his title of world’s richest person after his pricey purchase of Twitter, which he funded in part by the sale of Tesla shares, helping to spook investors. Musk, who is worth $39 billion less than a year ago, is now No. 2.”

The mogul also made Forbes eighth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women last year, which took a look at the country’s highest earners. The women were hand-selected based on their efforts to amass their fortunes precluding any large inheritances. They vary from entertainers, healthcare magnates, technology founders and more. According to the outlet, the minimum net worth needed to make this year’s list was $215 million.

This year’s World’s Richest list can be found here.