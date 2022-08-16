Stay Black and Pay Taxes: Here Are The Celebs Who’ve Faced And Tackled IRS Debt

Have you ever heard the elders say all I have to do is stay Black, pay taxes and die?

Well, there’s a reason for that.

Every US citizen has to pay their fair share of taxes, even the rich, famous and privileged. Despite having access to the finer things in life, and often side-stepping most of the inconveniences that every day people have to face, the IRS doesn’t roll out the red carpet celebrities. The elite — or those who make more than $500,000/year — are most susceptible to getting audited the IRS.

In fact, wealthy taxpayers with an annual income of at least $10 million have the highest audit rate of all groups, at more than 6%. “Statistically, the people over $10 million still have the highest percentage,” said Glenn DiBenedetto, director of tax planning for New England Investment and Retirement Group in an interview with USA Today.

Although the rate at which the IRS is launching audit investigations is declining due to a labor shortage, it’s still safe to say that tax-paying should be a high priority for high-earners. These celebrities can attest to that. Here’s a look at some of our favorite public figures that have had tax troubles, but found their way out.