Biggie Smalls Fans Will Be Able To License A Freestyle From The Legend Thanks To New NFT Partnership

Photo Credit: OneOf / The Christopher Wallace Estate

Christopher ‘Biggie Smalls’ Wallace will always have a place in our hearts. But it looks like he’ll have a spot in the metaverse as well.

OneOf and The Christopher Wallace Estate have entered into a partnership that will allow fans to create and purchase NFTs related to the Biggie Smalls brand, including an original freestyle rap.

“We named this collection ‘Sky’s The Limit’ because we believe this is a watershed moment in NFTs where seminal artists like Biggie and their truest fans can drive culture and drive value together,” said Joshua James, OneOf Co-Founder & COO, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to honor Biggie’s enduring legacy, in web3 and beyond, and we have some amazing surprises for NFT holders along the way.”

The platform will host generative profile picture (PFP) non-fungible token (NFT) collection, aptly named Sky’s the Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. and will offer collectors 3D NFT characters that pay homage the essence of his “life, style, and lyrics” of the slain rapper.

NFT holders will also have the right to license the audio of a freestyle from a 17-year-old Biggie, which has never been released publicly.

“Biggie’s music is a very important part of hiphop culture and it’s global impact,” said Wayne Barrow, Manager of Voletta Wallace and BIGGIE’s estate, in a press release. “Our business partner, Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc, came up with the concept of coming together with OneOf to share the infamous freestyle that showcased to the world the icon that Biggie would soon become through an NFT, and sharing it with his fans in this way we are certain would make him proud.”