Beyoncé and Rihanna Invest in French Design Brand

What does it take to have two of music’s biggest stars invest in your brand? Destree can answer that question.

Both Beyoncé and Rihanna have reportedly been named as investors in Destree, a French ready-to-wear and accessories company.

In its Series A funding round, Destree has garnered support from not only the superstars, but also Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, Gisele Bündchen, and more, along with Sequoia Capital China, who led the round, per Crunchbase.

The brand says that they aim to not only double the size of its team but also “open its first freestanding stores and reach deeper into several markets,” according to Billboard.

Based in Paris, France, the company’s website reveals the brand is fairly new, launched in 2016 by Géraldine Guyot and Laetitia Lumbroso.

“Destree tells the story of a colorful and singular passion, of a Parisian yet different style, drawing its beauty from the visual dissonances it evokes and which it translates through a graphic and structured aesthetic,” reads the site.

Vogue reports that the funding will develop its presence in China, boost digital as well as accelerate wholesale. Still, Lumbroso expects DTC to represent 80 percent of the brand’s sales by 2024, up from 50 percent today.

The brand says they offer pieces that are both essential and unique with a graphic charm that combines clean shapes and singularity. It is a tribute to contemporary art where colors come in perfect harmony to create materials that stand out among the rest.