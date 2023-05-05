Beyoncé Is Going To Give $2M To Underserved Students And Small Businesses

Beyonce is taking a bit of time from making the world dance to do some good.

The ‘Renaissance’ artist’s public charity, BeyGOOD, will be allocating grants and social currency opportunities to more than 900 small businesses in a new initiative that will coincide with her world tour kicking off this spring. According to a news release, she will be offering grants and social media mentions to select underserved students and entrepreneurs.

Article continues after video.

“I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the US and around the world,” Beyoncé said in the release. “From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service. Now as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people.”

Established in 2013, BeyGOOD Foundation aims to bolster economic equity and education by providing funding and resources to organizations that serve marginalized and under-resourced communities. Its ‘Black Parade Route’ initiative will hold luncheons in various cities alongside tour dates, and offer entrepreneurs a 5-star experience complete with networking and grant opportunities. One thousand small businesses will be supported financially by a commitment totaling one million dollars, according to the news release.

“We believe that everyone has the right to economic equity. And we are keenly aware of the barriers to access, opportunity, and resources that disproportionately impact BIPOC communities,” said Ivy McGregor, BeyGOOD Foundation’s Executive Director in a news release. “Our work is rooted in the belief that education, pathways for employment and support of entrepreneurship are vehicles that help drive sustainable outcomes. As we celebrate a decade of good, it continues to be my great honor to lead the philanthropic vision of Mrs. Carter and to be hands and feet of hope and help for those in need globally,”

Applicants can apply immediately through April 27.