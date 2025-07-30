Want $25K To Grow Your Small Business? BEVEL’s Grant Is Back At Invest Fest 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Arian Simone, Janell Stephens, Ingrid Best, and Tanya Sam host a panel during Invest Fest 2024 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Imagine waking up to see $25,000 sitting in your business bank account.

For most small business owners, that kind of money could mean finally hiring that extra employee you’ve needed, upgrading equipment that’s been held together with prayers and paper clips, or launching that marketing campaign you’ve been dreaming about.

The good news is you don’t have to daydream about it any longer. That reality is exactly what BEVEL is offering through their Vendor Marketplace Grant program. The Atlanta-based grooming brand has partnered with Invest Fest for the second time, putting up another $25,000 for one lucky entrepreneur who’s ready to scale.

Applications opened Monday (with submissions running through August 11th), so if you’ve been waiting for a sign to get serious about your business plans, this might be it.

“Our everlasting mission at BEVEL is to serve our customers’ holistic needs, not only with product solutions that address their unique grooming needs, but also by finding ways to have a continued positive impact on our community,” said Breann Satterwhite, BEVEL’s Vice President of Marketing.

“This year marks the second year we’ve partnered with the Invest Fest team to provide this grant to elevate the next generation of entrepreneurs who share our commitment to the community—and that is powerful,” she continued.

Last year’s winners, Double Dutch Aerobics, were the first to walk away with the $25K business injection. Founders Michelle and Sean Clark created a fitness concept that took something as simple as a jump rope (something most of us remember from elementary school) and turned it into a legitimate workout program. They used BEVEL’s funding to expand their reach, and the rest has since been as they call it… history.

The grant is open to marketplace vendors and small business owners heading to Invest Fest, which runs August 22-24 in Atlanta. Once you’re in, judges will be looking at two things: your business potential and how you’re shaping the culture. BEVEL wants to support entrepreneurs who are driving conversations forward, not just making products.

Invest Fest itself has become a major platform for Black entrepreneurs. The three-day event at Georgia World Congress Center allows you to pitch ideas to actual investors, not just practice your elevator speech.

“Our continued partnership with BEVEL represents a shared commitment to empowering and investing in entrepreneurs,” said Abdoulaye Sow, Chief Operating Officer of Earn Your Leisure. “Through the Vendor Marketplace Grant, we’re not just showcasing businesses — we’re providing meaningful capital and visibility that can shift their trajectory. We’re proud to build on this impactful work again at Invest Fest 2025.”

The winner gets announced live on Earn Your Leisure’s Market Mondays podcast September 15th, with BEVEL CEO Damon Frost making the announcement. Think your business has what it takes? Apply at investfest.com/bevelgrant/ before August 11.