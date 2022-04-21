Gotta Get A J-O-B? These Are The Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs, Ranked

We’re approaching graduation season, so you know what that means–new college grads are aiming to line up their first real job as they enter adulthood.

Employers are planning to hire over 26% more graduates from the Class of 2022 than last year as the economy slowly bounces back from the pandemic. WalletHub today recently released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs. They took a look at more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics that range from average starting salary to projected job growth by 2030 and retention.

The best entry-level jobs are (1) Software Engineer, (2) Electronics Engineer, (3) Engineer, (4) Systems Engineer, (5)Industrial Engineer, (6)Electrical Engineer, (7)Operations Research Analyst, (8)Hardware Engineer, (9) Web Applications Developer, and (10)Env., Health, and Safety Engineer.

The report also featured expert commentary from workplace analysts.

When asked how long should a new graduate stay in an entry-level job before looking for new opportunities, David Earnhardt, M.Ed who is an Associate Director for Employer Relations, Career Center, University of North Carolina Asheville offered:

“I think 2-3 years is a good period, depending on the role. Some roles might have a steeper learning curve than others, and so a 5-10-year window is more appropriate, but for most positions, 3 years is about right. This is a highly personal decision though, so what feels right to one employee might feel too soon to another. I only recommend moving to a new role that has been secured already. Quitting a job impulsively can burn bridges, and make the job search feel more desperate.”

The worst entry-level jobs included Architectural Drafter, Consumer Credit Analyst , Mechanical Drafter, Claims Processing Clerk, Welder, Aircraft Painter, Building Inspector Emergency Dispatcher, Floor Assembler, Env., Health, and Safety Engineer and lastly, Boilermaker.