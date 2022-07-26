New To Investing? These Are The Best Platforms To Get You Started

Pandemic-induced layoffs forced people to rethink their financial futures, prompting a significant uptick in digital earnings, particularly democratized investing.

For example, Business Insider reported that Charles Schwab reported nearly 15% of amateur retail investors in the US began their investing career in 2020.

According to the survey the financial institution conducted, the survey’s confirmed that the investing boom wasn’t just made up of Gen-Zers, but investors over the age of 40 also made their first entry into investors as well.

This underscores that there was a cross-generational interest in investing over the last two years and that exploration hasn’t slowed as we near a possible recession.

If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio but have no idea where to begin, we’ve got you covered. Here are some novice-friendly apps that will help get your wealth building journey started.