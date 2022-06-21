These Are The Best Credit Cards To Utilize This Summer

With tons of new credit cards coming on the market every day, it can be hard to choose which makes the most sense for you. If you’re on the market to get a new card, you’re not alone.

365 million open credit card accounts point to Americans heavily favoring their plastic saviors. What’s more, 70% of the country owns a credit card, with another 34% of US consumers carrying 3 or more.

No card is “one size fits all” but some are better suited for your personality whether it’s the adventurer, foodie or the responsible one. Before applying for a credit card it’s important to do your research, but all of the options, features, and requirements can be overwhelming. From bonus flight miles, restaurant discounts, concierge service to cash back on grocery purchases or bonus points for car rentals, the rewards are vast.

Luckily, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest rewards cards we think are worth keeping in your back pocket, literally.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One’s most premium travel card has tons of rewards that stands up to most other higher-end travel cards. It’s the annual fee that especially caught our attention though: $395, minimal compared to charge as much as $700/year.

The points are easy to redeem and use, and is accepted at most international locations.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

This card is one of the best for luxury travel and lifestyle perks. Great for frequent travelers who want to globetrot in style, the rewards offset the high annual fee, which is $695.

American Express is known for its white glove service they offer customers which includes 24/7 phone concierge offerings that assists with flight bookings, hotel reservations and even dining experiences. Approval odds favor those with a credit score of 700 and up.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

United’s has always offered great rewards card options, and the Infinite Card is no exception. With 4 miles per dollar earnings on United purchases, a slew of travel perks like 100,000 bonus miles are a good reason to consider the card.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Everyone loves Amazon. With this card, you’ll get that love right back. It offers a $0 annual fee with Prime membership and points for Amazon purchases.

If you regularly shop with Amazon and Whole Foods, the 5% rewards rate makes it worth your while. Additionally, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card boasts a 2% rewards offering in addition to Visa Signature benefits.

Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa Credit Card

This card is here to help those with bad or no credit. It requires no security deposit, no annual fee and a limited rewards program.

Citi Premier Card

Everyone is feeling the pinch from rising fuel costs, so this card is great for gas purchases. You can earn 3 points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, air travel and hotels.



Wells Fargo Active Card

This card is perfect for those that enjoy utilizing their credit card like a debit card. It offers the opportunity to earn 2% cash rewards on purchases and convert rewards into cash-back that can be used towards daily expenses. Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express