These Are The Best Credit Cards For The Holiday Shopping Season

The weather outside is frightful. But the deals these cards provide are so delightful.
Holiday gifts are a great way to show your loved ones special attention, but who says you can’t reward yourself in the process as well?

Fortunately, there are a ton of credit cards to choose from that fall in line with that sentiment and a large number of Americans have no problem whipping out a credit card to pay for great presents.

In fact, total credit card owners in the US reached exceeded 500 million for the first time ever according to CNBC, with Generation Z and millennials leading the pack. What’s more, an additional 233 million new credit accounts were opened in the second half of the year, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2008 according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Many of us have our own personal reasons for using credit cards for purchases whether it’s an aim to leverage cards for rewards and cash back or getting holiday shopping done with a 0% intro APR offer. But one thing we can all agree on is it feels great to give a loved one a gift, all while reaping a few perks for yourself in return. Here are a few credit card deals we think even Santa would approve.

Chase Freedom Flex
This card is great for shoppers who are ok with patiently building their rewards over time. Customers stand to earn 5% cash back in quarterly bonus categories on up to $1,500 in spending each quarter.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
This card offers an attractive 2% cash back on everything you buy, without having to worry about rotating categories or different rewards rates depending on the stores you frequent.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
This is a solid choice for customers who love to travel and are aiming to earn flexible rewards without worrying about spending categories. The card accumulates 2 miles per dollar spent on all eligible purchases.
Citi Custom Cash Card
If you’re looking for great gifts that fall within this card’s 10 bonus categories, from home improvement stores and restaurants, then this is a great choice for you this holiday season. Points can be earned on purchases from grocery stores, gas stations, drugstores, and convenience stores.
