These Are The Best Credit Cards For The Holiday Shopping Season

Holiday gifts are a great way to show your loved ones special attention, but who says you can’t reward yourself in the process as well?

Fortunately, there are a ton of credit cards to choose from that fall in line with that sentiment and a large number of Americans have no problem whipping out a credit card to pay for great presents.

In fact, total credit card owners in the US reached exceeded 500 million for the first time ever according to CNBC, with Generation Z and millennials leading the pack. What’s more, an additional 233 million new credit accounts were opened in the second half of the year, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2008 according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Many of us have our own personal reasons for using credit cards for purchases whether it’s an aim to leverage cards for rewards and cash back or getting holiday shopping done with a 0% intro APR offer. But one thing we can all agree on is it feels great to give a loved one a gift, all while reaping a few perks for yourself in return. Here are a few credit card deals we think even Santa would approve.