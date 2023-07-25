Turn Out We’re Way More Productive At Work On Tuesdays Than Mondays 

The battle to shorten the 5-day workweek has been raging on, and new data is supporting the argument.

A recent report from B2B Reviews exclusively shared with ESSENCE revealed that employees are 2.5x more productive on Tuesdays than on Mondays, further fueling the Bare Minimum Monday trend that social media users attest to.

It describes the work strategy that has become popular on TikTok and has resonated with users to help them mitigate stress on the job.

You remember you used to stay up late on Sunday to delay the work week as long as possible—you’d sleep in as long as possible and when you get out of bed, you’d feel like you’re already behind. You’d make a to do list that was way too long thinking you could overachieve your way out of the stress. But you never did.

This is how one TikToker describes life before implementing the strategy, which has allowed her to ease into her day as opposed to attacking it.

B2B Review’s report shows this social media user’s sentiments echo many other workers.’

“Only 24% of hybrid workers think being physically present in the office on Mondays brings fresh-week energy, with managers 38% more likely to believe so than employees,” the report states.

Experts say they understand the shift.

“My take on Bare Minimum Monday is that it’s an extension of our acceptance and understanding that we need to focus more on our mental health and self care,” executive and career coach Brooks E. Scott told ESSENCE in March. He often works with clients to refine strategies on how to win in their professions, even if that means tackling their personal habits first.

He added: “Since COVID, and the start of the Great Resignation, people are focusing on finding therapists, reclaiming their mental health and setting boundaries. And so this is a part of that movement in our culture where people are saying ‘I’m gonna value myself more. I’m not gonna give more and do more than what people appreciate me for, particularly at work.”

B2B Reviews additionally found that the top reasons workers prefer a non-Monday return to the office include them prioritizing a better work-life balance throughout the week (43%), they find it easier to get back into work mode (42%) and they can have a smoother transition from the weekend (27%).