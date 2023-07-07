Black-Owned Barbershop Scheduling App Earns $1B In Sales

A solution to a common pain point is now worth a billion dollars.

Barbershop scheduling app

Squire, a barbershop scheduling app, has earned more than $1 billion in payments per a tweet from Squire Co-Founder Songe LaRon.

1/4 @GetSquire has just surpassed $1B in payments processed! A huge thanks to our barbering community for making this possible. It's your trust that's brought us here. 🚀 — Songe (@songelaron) June 7, 2023

“It took two years to reach our first $1 million, 5.5 years to $100 million, and now we surpassed $1B. Every dollar reflects the hard work of our team and the dedication of the barbers we serve, and I’m deeply grateful to every shop owner, barber, and team member who’s been part of this journey.”

The company is reportedly valued at $750 million valuation and is coined as an all-in-one barbershop business management system.

The app’s founders took a huge leap of faith that ultimately paid off in a huge way.

“My co-founder was working at a law firm and quit his job,” Dave Salvant, Squire co-creator said. “We had to figure out if we believed strongly enough in this to leave our jobs and institutions – people think about that all the time.” The company has received funding VCs including ICONIQ Capital, Trinity Ventures, among others.

“Let’s face it, we’re not typical founders, we don’t look the same and we don’t act the same,” Salvant said in a 2021 TechCrunch interview. “I just want to serve as a lighthouse and this is validation for myself, my co-founder, but more importantly, what’s coming after us.”