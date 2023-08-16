Ava Duvernay Just Launched The Country’s Largest Entertainment Hiring Platform 

Ava DuVernay has made yet another power move.

The lauded filmmaker has expanded her company, ARRAY Crew, an entertainment hiring database for film workers that she founded in 2021. According a report by The LA Times, the platform grew from 500 to more than 11,000 industry professionals in less than three years.

“We were having challenges breaking into new markets and figuring out technology that would work worldwide,” DuVernay explained to the outlet. “Our challenges are that you have to become a tech company in order to run this as a robust digital platform…What I really loved about Impact is they were saying, ‘We want to make a new system and we want everyone to feel like they’re included. So why don’t you come in with us?'”

The database now houses linked to more than 900 films, television shows, commercials, and general video projects that have used ARRAY Crew.

Now, the platform is growing even bigger—it has partnered with Impact, a purpose-built network founded by legendary director Ron Howard, and together, more than 40,000 active users will have access to a larger network of 1.2 million entertainment industry professionals, according to the LA Times.

“You begin to recognize this insulation is no good for the industry,” Howard said in a statement. “It doesn’t make any business sense. It’s bad for the art form and therefore it is also lousy for society and the audience.”

“The foundational ingredient is that we felt we can achieve this together…but with the potential for a greater impact,” added Brian Grazer, Impact’s co-founder.

“When the lights go back on, folks are really going to be searching for a road back to normalcy,” DuVernay shared regarding the months-long strikes across the entertainment industry. “And so our goal was really to prepare this, to have everything ready. We’re just trying to make sure that we hold that line.”