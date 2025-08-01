Where The Money Resides (For Real): 8 Grants, Funds, And Fellowships To Apply For In August

Business woman using laptop

I don’t know about you, but I can always use a little bit of extra money in my bank account. Specifically as it relates to getting side projects, and business ideas off the ground.

Unfortunately, it takes a lot of cash to build a successful business, launch a new venture, or even to fund educational dreams. But the good news? There’s actual money available right now if you know where to look and when to apply.

August in particular, which is also Black Business Month, offers a multitide of funding opportunities, and we did the leg work so you don’t have to in finding them. From tech startups to hair care brands, from microgrants to six-figure awards, we’ve curated a few pathways to capital that don’t require giving up equity, your sanity or even have to navigate venture capital politics.

The applications are live and the money is waiting for you. The rest is all on you now!

Alibaba CoCreate Pitch

The Alibaba CoCreate Pitch offers product-driven startups a chance to compete for $1 million in total funding. Entrepreneurs can submit their applications through short videos on TikTok or Instagram, or complete an online application form (which are due on August 15, 2025). Ten finalists will each receive $40,000, with the grand prize winner earning $200,000. Beyond the monetary awards, participants connect with global manufacturers, investors, and Alibaba.com’s sourcing network.

Amika Rooted In Growth Grant

The Amika Rooted In Growth Grant, powered by Innovation Studio, provides four $50,000 grants designed specifically for underrepresented founders in the professional hair care sector. Recipients receive four months of mentorship and networking opportunities with industry leaders, along with strategic guidance on scaling consumer packaged goods in hair products, tools, and extensions. Eligible businesses must be majority-owned (51% or more) by underrepresented founders and currently operate or plan to operate through professional distribution channels. The application deadline is August 22, 2025. Selected founders are required to participate in travel and mentorship commitments extending through spring 2026.

Hustler’s MicroGrant

The Hustler’s MicroGrant provides $1,000 in monthly funding to support entrepreneurs developing small business ventures across the United States. Presented by Deja Vu Parker of WBLS and HerSuiteSpot, the program offers financial assistance and business resources to qualifying small businesses. Unlike annual grant cycles, this program operates on a monthly application basis, creating consistent opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure funding throughout the year.

She’s Connected by AT&T

The She’s Connected by AT&T Small Business Contest provides funding opportunities for U.S.-based businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The grand prize winner receives $50,000, along with one year of AT&T service including a new device and national exposure through AT&T’s feature program. Four additional recipients will each receive $5,000. The program accepts both direct applications and nominations from third parties. The application deadline extends through September 30, 2025.

Additional Funding Opportunities

The Comcast Innovation Fund awards grants ranging from $3,000 to $150,000 for one-year projects that advance internet technology and public policy research. The program targets technologists, researchers, and academics working in specialized areas including Wi-Fi performance optimization, routing security, live video streaming technology, and quantum computing-related cybersecurity applications. Interested applicants must complete a prequalification form before submitting full proposals. The program operates on a rolling deadline basis until annual funding is allocated.

The Hey Helen Grant offers $5,000 in unrestricted funding to women and nonbinary entrepreneurs operating mission-driven, for-profit businesses. Eligible businesses must be 100% women-owned, generate annual revenue between $25,000 and $1 million, and maintain a U.S.-based business bank account. The program may award a secondary $1,000 grant if more than 1,000 qualified applications are received. Recipients may also receive media exposure through Visionaries’ platforms. Applications are due by August 29, 2025.

Several specialized opportunities are also available to you in this month’s funding landscape. The Cooley U.S. 2L Diversity Fellowship provides summer associate positions at Cooley LLP for second-year law students from underrepresented backgrounds, with applications due August 15, 2025. Meanwhile, the DC MiDC × ReFashion Market Access Grant offers reimbursement grants ranging from $2,000 to $50,000 for small fashion and design businesses in Washington, DC, particularly those serving underserved communities. This program’s deadline is August 22, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET.