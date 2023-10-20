AT&T’s ‘Dream In Black’ And Urban One Partner To Help HBCU Students Find Success In Stem Careers

HBCU students who are interested in STEM will receive a major leg up through a new initiative.

One Solution, Urban One’s integrated marketing, strategic partnerships, and branded content studio division, partnered with AT&T Dream In Black for the “The Futurist” – a three-part series that connects HBCU students in the fields of STEM, tech, and entrepreneurship with mentors in the fields.

Lance Gross & Future Leader, Shawn, Holding Rising Future Makers Check.

The content series will feature remarks from Lance Gross (Actor), Melissa Butler (Founder of The Lip Bar), and Kimberly Bryant (Founder and CEO Ascend Ventures and the Black Innovation Lab) highlighting their insight on leadership and the importance of mentorship.

“Black college students find their network through their time at HBCUs,” a news release announcing the project states. “The connections they make with their professors, fellow students, guidance counselors and others provide a great basis for their lives beyond the hallowed halls. With today’s need to have a stronger connection in order to solidify one’s professional future, opportunities for a student to connect with a leader in their desired industry is invaluable for anyone to find their purpose and greater possibility.”

The opportunity to enter is open to all currently enrolled HBCU students, ages 18-25 who. They are required to pload a video (under a minute) or complete a written submission on the AT&T Rising Future Makers microsite. The video submission period will be September 1—November 6, 2023.