This Is Your Work Personality Based On Your Astrological Sign

“What’s your sign?” has largely replaced “hi” as a normal greeting nowadays. To a number, star signs really matter and can determine how love lives and friendships are navigated. But what about your professional life? Believe it or not, certain experts do believe your zodiac sign can shape the way you handle yourself at work.

From inherently professional libras to other star signs that are bit more wayward, these are some of the ways we’ve found your astrology reading can reflect in the way you show up at your job.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): The Energetic Employee

It’s been said that this is the sign that has an extra pep in their step naturally and brings that to their workplace. This charisma is what got them hired, but they need to constantly be challenged. If they fall too much into a routine, they’ll like lose that spark.

Taurus (April 20 – May 21): The Steadfast Employee

The sign of the bull is often equated with stubbornness but in the workplace that could translate to dependability, decisiveness and practicality. They love routines and clear communication.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): The Social Butterfly Employee

According to experts, they flit around like butterflies gathering all the gossip – and will often lure you in to spill your juicy secrets in exchange for something they heard elsewhere. Information is currency for a Gemini, and they’re incredibly savvy with it.

On the other hand their witty personality makes it incredibly easy and fun to work around them.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The Loyal Employee

This sign is often attributed to the emotional zodiac. In the workplace, they’ll be incredibly loyal, an ambassador and the company’s champion. However, when they feel betrayed, you might feel the pinch of their claws.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Boss

The lion of the zodiac is truly the king of the pride. They often command attention wherever. they go, have no problem sharing their opinions or delegating tasks. They are fantastic leaders but be careful about playing nice, as they can often let their ego get the best of them if interoffice politics aren’t played correctly.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Perfectionist

Queen Bey is a virgo so if there’s any indication of how this sign shows up to work, this is it. The sign of ‘service’ and they take great pride in ‘being of service’. They are incredibly detail-oriented, meticulous and demand the best from everyone around them. They are also often irritated with those who aren’t working as hard as them, but tries hard to hide it.

Show up and try and you’ll stay on their good sides!

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Professional

Libras show up and show out wherever they go, especially the office. They often pride themselves on dressing they want to be address and that helps drive their ambition even more. When they look good, they feel good and their work performance is the better from it. They are also incredibly charming to be around, which makes them a pleasure to be on a team with.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Intense Worker

The most mysterious of the sign, the scorpio can often intimidate their teammates even if they try their hardest to be unassuming. They are often independent workers, self starters and require no micr0-management.

Although they can strike fear in some, once a Scorpio endears themselves to their colleagues they are fiercely loyal and will go to bat for their team no matter what.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Free Spirit

They’re naturally positive and delight to be around, almost to the point of impracticality. Although it’s a great quality to have in their social lives, their enthusiasm can impact problem-solving due to their high almost delusional levels of optimism.



Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Workaholic

Work is life for this sign.

They are often laser-focused on their goals and love to plan things to a tee. They’re also some of the smartest people you’ll ever meet, which comes out through their witty, dry humor.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Collected Employee

Aquarians are cool as a cucumber in the face of chaos so they’re the ones you want to leading you in times of crisis. It may be because of their usual emotional detachment that remind them to remember life isn’t work and there are other things that are just as important. The Aquarius is one that you can expect to have a wonderful home life, and hobbies they love to talk about.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20): The Big Dreamer

This sign is one that sees their name in lights no matter what job they’re working and often drives their ambition. Dreamers with artistic personalities, this is why they often find themselves in creative industries.