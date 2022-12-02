Amazon Is World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value—What Does This Signal About Future Consumer Behaviors?

It looks like everyone’s favorite shopping addiction may be losing some its luster.

Or at least that’s the gist of recent earnings reports that signal a significant dip in revenue. According to Bloomberg, Amazon is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a result of spiking inflation, stricter monetary policies and a damaging stock selloff earlier this year.

Shares fell 4.3% on November 9, sending the market cap to $879 billion. late July it sat at $1.88 trillion. This also comes on the heels of a widespread hiring freeze reportedly implemented by the company in November.

According to Fortune, Amazon Web Services have begun to ask managers to “weed out underperforming workers” on teams fast-growing teams and will maintain a hiring freeze until Q3 2023.

Amazon also reportedly projected the most sluggish growth for a holiday quarter in the retailer’s history as shoppers are cutting back as a result of rising costs. This decreased its market value under $1 trillion for the first time in two years.

Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos has experienced a shrinking of his fortune to the tune of about $20B per Bloomberg reports.

The retailer isn’t the only company to show a significant decrease in revenue since the start of the year. Nearly tying Amazon in its trillion-dollar loss is Microsoft, with a market valuation loss of around $900 billion. The tech giant s not alone. As Gizmodo pointed out, the top five most valuable U.S. tech companies reportedly shed $4 trillion in value this year.