Black Girl Magic Summit, Amazon and Capital One Join Forces To Award $100K In Grants To Black Female Founders

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S., and it’s high time they receive the support they deserve.

Boss Women Media’s (BWM) couldn’t agree more.

In a news release, it was announced that BWM, an online membership platform, is returning another year with their Black Girl Magic Digital Summit and have teamed up with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) to amplify and empower Black women entrepreneurs.

The pre-recorded digital Black Girl Magic Summit will be available for viewing on Saturday, August 27 via Prime Video.

Speakers include Allyson Felix, Meena Harris, Aurora James, and actress Meagan Good. Additionally, the summit will feature fireside conversations with founders and members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator: Pauline Idogho, Founder and CEO of Mocktail Club, Ranay Orton, Founder and CEO of Glow by Daye, Angel Johnson, Founder and CEO of ICONI Leggings,Tracy Pickett, Founder and CEO of Hairbrella, Shennel Fuller, Founder and CEO of Miles and Milan, Melissa Orijin, Co-Founder of Orijin Bees Renee Manzari, Founder and CEO, Livity Yoga.

Afrotech reported that Capital One Business powered a pitch competition where small-business female-owned applicants have the opportunity to qualify for a prize pool of $100,000 in grants. Applications have to be submitted by until Aug.12, 2022 to be considered.

“I am so thrilled that we are able to bring another great year of programming and content for The Black Girl Magic Summit to women across the U.S. and the world,” said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. “Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator is a crucial partner for us, and their continued dedication to the furtherment of Black women allows us to bring in dynamic speakers and experiences while making it accessible for just about anyone through Prime Video. We’re excited for women of color everywhere to join us later this month on a journey of empowerment and evolution.”