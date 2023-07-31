Yes, Aliens Are (Supposedly) Real—But Rent Is Too High For Many Of Us To Care

We’ve always theorized, but it has (sort of) been confirmed by the government that aliens are walking among us.
During a July 26 Congressional hearing about claims that the Pentagon has concealed information about their knowledge of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena, former intelligence official, retired Maj. David Grusch’s said that aliens exist and the government is in possession of ufo’s and non-human bodies.
An Associated Press report says that when asked whether the U.S. government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch shared the U.S. likely has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.
While this is staggering news for some, social media users shared they’re more concerned with what’s plaguing most humans right now: inflation.
The latest US consumer price index (CPI) figures shows an increase of 3% for goods and services over the last year, running up the costs of basic necessities like rent by thousands of dollars. For example, as ESSENCE previously reported, listed rents across the country for available increased 15% from 2021, with the average rent price being above $2,000 a month across the county. Rent in cities like Austin, Seattle, and Cincinnati is up by 30%. The median asking price for rent in Los Angeles is $3,400.
With that, while the news of aliens possibly walking among us is shocking, social media users are more grounded in economic concerns. Here are a few of the funniest responses we’ve to seen to the news around the internet.