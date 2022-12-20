NFL Champ Adoree’ Jackson Launched An Insurance Program For Stolen Packages 

67% of Americans have had at least one package stolen and more than one-third know someone whose package was stolen this year.

Not on Adoree’ Jackson’s watch, though.

Alongside co-founder James Moore, the New York Giants star launched PorchPals, a new platform that provides affordable porch piracy package insurance designed to insure an unlimited number of packages delivered to consumers’ door.

“The porch has become the hub of house and the primary interface for our online consumption habits,” said PorchPals co-founder, James Moore. “We created PorchPals to provide the services and tech needed so consumers across the country can have a safer and more fulfilling online shopping experience.”

Jackson said launching the company with Moore was a no-brainer given his stories entrepreneurial career, and the rampant and rising theft of packages.

“I’m always looking to invest in ventures that matter, and this was an issue that kept coming up and wanted be a part of a solution,” Jackson told ESSENCE.

Article continues after video.

Moore shared that although insurance programs aren’t anything new, their policies centers the customer in ways other companies don’t.

“We just wanted to create good value for everyone. Our job was to figure out how we can create value for the consumer in a way makes sense.” He explained that PorchPals is a subscription model, “to keep it easy and low cost.”

Per a news release, PorchPals provides immediate coverage and 24/7 customer for about $15/month. With this, deliveries are insured from every merchant customers shop with and allows for coverage of an unlimited number of packages (no fee per package) arriving at their doorstep.

Although the policy is only available to California residents, there are plans to expand nationally with the support of major investors.

“We were backed by Lloyds of London’s Newline Syndicate which is rare for Black-founded companies in the time we’re in right now,” Moore said. “We’re really looking forward to growing and helping more people maintain peace of mind.”