Tracee Ellis Ross & Morris Chestnut Among ADCOLOR Speakers—A Conference Dedicated To Advertising Professionals Of Color

The premier event for advertising professionals of color is back and bigger than ever.

The ADCOLOR Conference is returning for another year on November 9 – 11 and will feature speakers across entertainment, advertising and marketing including award-winning actress, producer, and CEO/Founder of PATTERN Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Morris Chestnut, who will join executives from OWN TV Network and GroupM Motion Entertainment, partners of his show new Rebuilding Black Wall Street.

“ADCOLOR is a platform where leaders and advocates in the creative industries can share wisdom and expertise on how to drive meaningful change in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “We look forward to seeing how this year’s programming will encourage our community to Double Down & Double Up through continued advocacy of historically excluded groups and strengthened efforts in DEI commitments.”

In 2005, while still young in her own career, Warren founded ADCOLOR, an organization and premiere award ceremony that champions diversity and inclusion in creative industries. ADCOLOR’s motto, “Rise Up, Reach Back,” continues to guide those that ADCOLOR celebrates each day—since its start, ADCOLOR has taken a whole industry of “the only ones” (Latinx, Black, Asian, LGBTQIA+ and more) and brought them to the forefront of an industry that often excludes minorities from the conversation.

“For a long time, invisibility was a constant companion of mine and now it’s my superpower. In the invisibility, I became an observer and have used what I saw to my advantage. I came up in an era where you were told to fit in to stand out but now it’s the opposite. Now, I’m seeing young Black women raise their voices to change things they want to see done better. I commend them for that. I would tell them to keep speaking up because we’re living in a time where we’re finally being rewarded for speaking up.”