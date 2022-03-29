ADCOLOR Opens Nominations For 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Getty Images

82.6% of those working in the advertising industry are white.

As you can imagine, this is problematic since we have a predilection to produce content that reflects our known worlds. Ads shape consumer desires and subsequent spending behaviors, but major demographics are left out, intentionally or unintentionally, because they’re underrepresented at the decision making level.

For years, ADCOLOR has been working to change this.

The premier organization has been dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries. Now, they’ve recently announced they’re accepting nominations for its 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, presented by Amazon and Google | YouTube, as well as applications for its ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs.

The awards ceremony will include 11 categories accepting nominations this year, including two new categories: ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. Please see below for descriptions of each category.

“We are thrilled to introduce two new categories this year that highlight the relevant trends we’re seeing across industries,” said Tiffany R. Warren, President and Founder of ADCOLOR in a news release. “There’s no denying the power of social media, and the number of DEI executives throughout our community is rapidly increasing. I have no doubt the timeliness of these categories will bring in a wave of worthy candidates that make judging all the more difficult and exciting in our 16th year.”

Those interested in submitting awards have until May 20th to get applications in at adcolor.org/awards. Submissions will be carefully reviewed by 60 elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgroundsAdditionally, the organization is returning with the latest installment of their ADCOLOR FUTURES program which spotlights and mentors the next generation of great leaders in creative industries. Those interested in applying should have up to three years of experience in their industry. The program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today. Applications will be accepted until April 18th. For those interested in being a FUTURE, please apply via the online application form at adcolor.org/futures.