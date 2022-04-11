Meet The 7-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who Just Launched Her Second Product In Walmart

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. Neither is being a 7-year-old. Lily Adeleye, however, is masterfully both.

The self-professed pint-sized powerhouse CEO of hair accessory brand Lily Filly, is launching her second product partnership with Walmart. The line will include a range of bows and barrettes for girls of all ages and “serves as an aspirational charge for little girls all over the world to reach for the stars,” according to a news release announcing the partnership.

“I’m really proud of Lily,” said Courtney Adeleye, Lily ‘s mother. “She has her own ideas, she’s very creative and vocal, and she is willing to do the work. She has everything it takes to be successful.”

One of the youngest suppliers in Walmart, the Lily Frilly brand is a part of the partnership that means expanding her hair accessories distribution in more Walmart locations nationwide.

Lily Adeleye made history as the youngest Black CEO to have products on the shelves at Walmart when she landed her first deal in 2021 at just 6-years-old.

Lily’s enterprising endeavors speaks to a larger movement among Black women, who is the largest growing entrepreneurial group in the county. They represent 42% of new women-owned businesses—three times the amount of the overall female population—and 36% of all Black-owned employer businesses.

Courtney says this partnership is all about instilling strength, confidence, and knowledge in beautiful young ladies.