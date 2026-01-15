Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Doubles Down On Louisiana With $124 Million G-Unit Studios Development Deal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson visits “Fox & Friends” to discuss his new Fox Nation show “50 Ways to Catch a Killer” at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said he would either “Get rich or die tryin,” he really meant it.

Among his many other money moves, the Queens-born rapper is now putting $124 million where his mouth is, finalizing a deal with Louisiana to transform Shreveport into a southern entertainment powerhouse through his G-Unit Studios.

On Monday, Louisiana Economic Development announced that Jackson’s company will undertake an extensive redevelopment of existing entertainment properties in downtown Shreveport, and it’s one of the largest entertainment-focused investments the city has seen in years. The investment plan includes renovating the Stageworks venue, upgrading the former Millennium Studios production campus, and constructing a dome-style immersive venue alongside a green space park. To support the infrastructure needs of these ambitious projects, Louisiana has committed $50 million in performance-based funding.

“By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here,” Jackson said in a release.

He added that his goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into “the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale,” declaring, “All roads lead to Shreveport.”

The Shreveport deal is Jackson’s latest move in building a production ecosystem outside the usual Hollywood-Atlanta pipeline. Despite what his haters may have to say, Fif has positioned G-Unit Studios to capitalize on Louisiana’s generous film tax incentive program, which has historically attracted major productions to the state. The rapper-turned-executive producer first announced his interest in establishing a Louisiana production presence in 2022, recognizing the state’s potential as an underutilized filming destination with competitive advantages. For producers looking to stretch budgets without sacrificing scale, Louisiana has quietly become one of the most attractive options in the country.

“North Louisiana is on the rise, and we’re thrilled to welcome yet another project that sees the strength, talent and potential of this region,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Over the past two years, my administration has worked to build the most competitive business environment in the country, and this announcement is another clear sign that our momentum is real and that our wins span every corner of the state and every industry.”

Jackson’s business track record has been just as calculated as his music career. Beyond music (which includes selling over 30 million albums worldwide) Jackson has built significant wealth through strategic investments and entrepreneurial ventures. His early stake in Vitaminwater famously earned him between $60-100 million when Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2007. He’s since expanded into spirits with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, premium headphones through SMS Audio, and book publishing.

His television production work has been particularly lucrative. Jackson serves as executive producer on the “Power” franchise for Starz, which has spawned multiple successful spinoffs including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” He’s also produced the crime drama “BMF” and has several other series in development, demonstrating his ability to create content that resonates with diverse audiences.

The Louisiana investment signals Jackson’s confidence in establishing a vertically integrated production model where he controls both content creation and the physical infrastructure. By developing studio space in a market with lower operating costs than Los Angeles or New York, G-Unit Studios could attract both his own productions and outside projects seeking competitive rates and state incentives.

The redevelopment project promises to create jobs and revitalize Shreveport’s downtown entertainment district while positioning the city as a viable alternative to established production hubs. And in this economy?! Let’s all say, “thank you Fifty.”