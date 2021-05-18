Money Matters: 5 Black Women Who Will Improve Your Financial Literacy

Financial literacy is no longer optional in today’s society. In order to secure the bag you need to know the basics of financial topics like managing your debts, saving your money, investing, and budgeting. Wondering where do you gain this knowledge? You can read books on personal finance, hire a financial advisor, or take advantage of the internet and access free information from financial experts.

A financial expert is an individual that can advise you on your finances and by utilizing their expertise to create personalized financial plans, assist you in your financial goals, and give you access to financial information to strengthen your financial literacy. You can’t know it all and your financial advisor is here to help. However, it’s imperative you do due diligence on your financial expert. Money is subjective—what works for one individual may not work for you. Your financial advisor will help find avenues to help you reach financial freedom and your goals.

If you don’t have the funds to invest in a financial advisor at the moment, don’t worry. There is a ton of access to information via the internet. You can find individuals who are financially knowledgeable on the internet with affordable online courses, blogs with a wealth of information, social media channels providing you snippets of important information, and more. We rounded up 5 Black women who are in the know when it comes to managing your finances.