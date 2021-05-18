Money Matters: 5 Black Women Who Will Improve Your Financial Literacy

Financial literacy is no longer optional in today’s society. In order to secure the bag you need to know the basics of financial topics like managing your debts, saving your money, investing, and budgeting. Wondering where do you gain this knowledge? You can read books on personal finance, hire a financial advisor, or take advantage of the internet and access free information from financial experts.
A financial expert is an individual that can advise you on your finances and by utilizing their expertise to create personalized financial plans, assist you in your financial goals, and give you access to financial information to strengthen your financial literacy. You can’t know it all and your financial advisor is here to help. However, it’s imperative you do due diligence on your financial expert. Money is subjective—what works for one individual may not work for you. Your financial advisor will help find avenues to help you reach financial freedom and your goals.
If you don’t have the funds to invest in a financial advisor at the moment, don’t worry. There is a ton of access to information via the internet. You can find individuals who are financially knowledgeable on the internet with affordable online courses, blogs with a wealth of information, social media channels providing you snippets of important information, and more. We rounded up 5 Black women who are in the know when it comes to managing your finances.
01
Tiffany Grant
Tiffany Grant considers herself a financial literacy advocate and provides practical tips and tricks to help you save money. Her site Money Talk With T
guides you through her three-step program to financial wellness. Grant focuses on living below your means to help you achieve your financial goals and even states that “frugal is her middle name.” Tiffany is a candidate for her Accredited Financial Counselor certification and a former Financial Associate. Her podcast interviews everyone from entrepreneurs to real estate investors and financial experts, to provide you with a wealth of information (literally!). You can feel her passion for financial wellness and her practical tips and tricks will have you on the road to your financial goals in no time.
02
Clarissa The Budget Queen
Clarissa refers to herself as “The Budget Queen” and we can see why. If you need to learn how to save and ways to cut costs, this Newark, NJ queen will teach you. Immediately when you visit her site, Budget Queen Blog
, Clarissa provides you with a budget worksheet. In 2008, Clarissa worked at a bank in the credit card department, the knowledge she learned there helped her to get rid of $43,000.00 in credit card debt in 16 months. To date, she’s helped over 700 women create a budget and saved them over $10,000. Her blog is broken down into budgeting, savings, and credit so you can easily direct your focus. She provides a bevy of free money tools and resources on her website as well as affordable courses and e-books (all under $50.00) that will teach you skills like how to break the paycheck to paycheck cycle, educating your kids about money, and even buying your first home.
04
Dasha Kennedy
Dasha Kennedy is a self-proclaimed financial activist and the founder of The Broke Black Girl
. She has over ten years of experience as an accountant and default counselor. Kennedy is filling the gap in financial literacy by focusing on spending triggers that are leading women into debt. If you do have some money to invest in your financial future, her financial coaching services start at $99.99 for a discovery call and analysis and goes up to $429.99 for ultimate financial coaching. It’s more affordable than hiring a financial advisor. She also offers freebies on her site including a free budget template as well as 25 ways to improve your relationship with money. Kennedy and her resources will make you feel like you are discussing money with a good friend, it’s hard not to feel comfortable!
05
Mahi Amah
Mahi Amah is a former ER doctor who now uplifts all Black women through financial literacy on social media. She’s on a mission to “help Black women become wealthy AF!” Amah’s Instagram page, BlackWomxnAreWealthy
provides tips to grow your money like how to use a Roth IRA to grow your money and ways to pay fewer taxes as a W-2 employee. She provides easy to access links to wealth calculators like a compound interest calculator, retirement withdrawal calculator, as well as a take home pay calculator. For $247.00, she’ll provide you with a 30 minute, one on one wealth consultation where you can discuss any specific investing or wealth-building questions you may have.