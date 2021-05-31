12-Year-Old Rapper Lil Bit Saucy Hired On As LEGO Kid Creative Director

In the words of Chloe x Halle, “the kids are alright.”

And that’s especially the case for 12-year-old rising star Robyn a.k.a. Lil Bit Saucy. The Chicago native was just hired on as the LEGO Group’s first ever Kid Creative Director, joining 9 other young creatives as part of Kids Creative Studio. The creative team led by kids focuses on showcasing and inspiring the imaginative superpowers of today’s youth.

Among Robyn’s many talents, she has a passion for music and has proven to be a pretty stellar young rapper. Often the youngest artist anywhere she performs, Robyn’s rapped freestyle over Nicki Minaj’s Chun Li, being the only kid at virtual rap cypher workshops, local businesses pay her to write rap jingles for them, and it takes her just an hour to write a new song.

“We’re thrilled to be able to empower kids to keep doing what they’ve been doing the last year and truly honor this creativity,” said Amanda Madore, Senior Brand Relations Manager at LEGO Systems, Inc. “We’ve seen the ways kids are reimagining play and the innovative ways they interact with their peers. We believe now is the perfect time to celebrate this creativity by turning over the creative reins to them, recognizing and rewarding kids for being the true creative superstars they are. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌶 L!L BIT SAUCY 🌶 (@lilbitsaucy)

The Kids Creative Studio was inspired by the recent launch of LEGO® VIDIYO™—a playful and innovative music video maker experience designed to celebrate and expand kids’ creativity and passion for music. Robyn was selected by the LEGO Group and Kids Creative Studio team from more than one hundred applications and will be receiving $10K to go towards her future educational and creative endeavours.

Along with cash, the studio will produce music videos, engaging content and a commercial that will launch this summer — putting their skills on display for the world to see.