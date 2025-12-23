12 Money Moves Every Black Woman Should Make Before December 31

Worried young African-American woman holding money while sitting at the table in the living room

The end of the year hits differently for Black women. We spend 365 days carrying households, stretching paychecks, holding down communities, while still finding ways to pour into our dreams. And while the world gets caught up in holiday frenzy, this season can be something deeper for us—a moment to pause, reclaim our power, and make choices that honor the woman we’re becoming, especially when it comes to growing our wealth.

Consider this our gift to you: a 12-part end-of-year money checklist designed to help you do just that. These steps will guide you from survival mode into sovereignty—one small, intentional move at a time. So before you step into a new year full of possibility and busyness, take a moment to care for your future self now. She’s counting on you.

1. Conduct a Year-End Money Review

Pull out your statements. Look at what you earned, saved, spent, and paid off. Not to judge yourself—but to understand the story your money has been telling you. Patterns reveal priorities. And once you see them clearly, planning for the next year becomes easier and more intentional.

2. Boost Your Emergency Fund

You don’t need to save a huge amount all at once. Even $50–$300 adds a layer of protection. That cushion is what keeps a minor inconvenience from becoming a crisis. And Black women deserve softness—and softness often starts with financial breathing room.

3. Make an Extra Debt Payment

Choose one debt—credit card, car note, student loan—and send an additional payment toward principal. It reduces the interest you’ll owe next year. More importantly, it’s symbolic. It’s you saying you refuse to drag old money stress into the new year.

4. Use Up Your FSA Funds

A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is a special account you fund with pre-tax dollars through your employer to pay for eligible healthcare expenses. Think of it as money set aside for your health—like doctor visits, prescriptions, or certain medical supplies—before taxes are taken out.

FSA funds don’t carry over forever, so check your balance and use what’s left: book that doctor’s appointment you’ve been putting off, replace your glasses, stock up on menstrual products, first-aid items, sunscreen, or even therapy sessions (depending on your plan). Don’t leave money on the table when it could be used to care for you and your temple.

5. Declutter + Sell Your “Good Stuff.”

Use this season to clear out what no longer fits your life or serves the next version of yourself. Sell gently used clothing, electronics, décor, or furniture. Platforms like Poshmark, ThredUp, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay can turn forgotten items into quick cash for savings or self-care.

​6. Max Out—or At Least Top Off—Your 401(k)

Even a small bump in what you’re contributing for these last paychecks can make a long-term difference. And if you haven’t reached your employer match yet, fix that immediately. Employer match = free money. Future you deserves compound interest working quietly in the background for decades.

7. Fund Your Roth IRA (or Open One)

A Roth IRA is a personal retirement account you open on your own—not through your employer—that lets your money grow tax-free and come out tax-free in retirement. And here’s the part most people don’t realize: you can contribute to your employer-sponsored retirement plan and a Roth IRA at the same time. Your 401(k) builds wealth with the help of employer match and pre-tax contributions, while your Roth IRA grows separately with powerful tax-free benefits.

For 2025, you can contribute up to $7,000 if you’re under 50, or $8,000 if you’re 50 or older. Your contributions must be made by April 2026 to count for the 2025 tax year. Keep in mind, your eligibility to contribute the full amount depends on your income and tax filing status, but even partial contributions can make a difference over time.

​8. Review Your Tax Withholding

If last tax season felt like a horror movie—either you owed, or your refund was abnormally large—adjust your W-4 now. Getting the right amount withheld prevents surprises and helps you keep more of your paycheck aligned with your real financial needs

9. Review All Your Insurance Policies

Your life shifts. Your coverage should too. Check health, dental, life, disability, renters, homeowners, and auto insurance. Are your deductibles too high? Are you underinsured? Did you forget to add a new job, new apartment, or new family member? Protection is a part of wealth.

This is the grown-woman checklist item almost no one talks about. Review your 401(k), life insurance, bank accounts, and investment accounts. Make sure the right people are listed. A breakup, new baby, marriage, or major life change? Update it now. Beneficiary mistakes do not honor your legacy.

11. Make a Charitable Gift Before December 31

Support a cause that supports us—Black maternal health, Black girl mentoring, mutual aid, political candidates, arts spaces, or local grassroots organizing. Contributions made by year-end may offer tax benefits and help your money reflect your values.

12. Set One Anchored Money Intention for the New Year

And once you’ve completed these money moves, you can step back and see what you need to focus on for the new year. In fact, starting the year with a clear, focused intention gives your finances direction and prevents overwhelm. Trying to tackle too many goals at once can scatter your energy and make progress feel impossible. One anchored intention provides focus, steadiness, and a sense of control over your money and can quietly transform your financial year.

Choose a single intention that grounds you. Here are a few examples to inspire you:

“I will build a $1,500 emergency fund.”

“I will eliminate one credit card.”

“I will increase my monthly Roth contribution by $50.”

BONUS: Get You Some Financial Boundaries

Even if we’re at the end of 2025, let this be the year you stop letting other people’s emergencies turn into your invoice. Set limits around lending money, contributing to family expenses, overspending during the holidays, or saying yes when your pockets say no. Your future self will thank you for protecting both your peace and your pockets.

The Biggest Financial Flex is Order

Closing 2025 with your financial house in order is the ultimate flex—and one of the deepest acts of self-care. These 12 money to-dos aren’t just small tasks; they’re stepping steps to building a strong financial foundation that lets you reclaim your power, create space to breathe, and step into a future where your money works for you.

Take each action gently, honor the progress you make, and let what you accomplish in 2025 set the stage for 2026—a year where your finances feel clear, grounded, and fully supportive of the life you deserve.

Kara Stevens is founder of The Frugal Feminista and author of heal your relationship with money and Unmasking the Strong Black Woman.

