"There’s No Cure Without Us”: One Woman’s Mission To Transform Awareness And Care For Black Patients With Multiple Myeloma 

Multiple myeloma, often referred to simply as myeloma, is a complex and frequently misunderstood blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow and affects the immune system. As the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., it impacts nearly 179,000 Americans. However, it disproportionately affects Black Americans, being twice as common—and twice as deadly—compared to White patients, according to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Despite its prevalence, many remain unaware of the disease. This was the case for Valarie Traynham, who was diagnosed at just 42 years old in 2015. “I thought they were talking about melanoma, skin cancer,” she recalls. “I had no idea what myeloma was.” Nearly a decade later, Traynham is not only surviving but thriving, using her journey to educate and empower other Black patients facing the same diagnosis.

When Traynham was first diagnosed, she had no idea what treatment options were available. There weren’t nearly as many as there are today, and she was given a less common treatment option for multiple myeloma. “I didn’t know any different,” the Virginia native tells ESSENCE. Her experience revealed the stark health disparities that exist for Black myeloma patients. “The more I learned, the more I realized this was affecting our community at higher rates, but no one was talking about it,” she adds. She quickly stepped into patient advocacy, first as a support group leader and now as the Black Myeloma Health Community Outreach Manager for the ​​HealthTree Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving outcomes and finding cures for blood cancers using technology, patient education and research.

In this role, she has connected over 1,400 Black myeloma patients and caregivers with resources, clinical trials, and HealthTree’s Cure Hub. This platform empowers patients to share their medical data and explore treatment options.

This year marks a decade since Traynham’s diagnosis—an anniversary she never imagined reaching. “When you Google it, you see three to five years. It’s right there in your face,” she says. “So I celebrate every milestone, and this one feels especially significant.”

“We don’t know why African Americans get it two to three times more than other ethnicities,” she says, explaining that the precursor condition, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance (MGUS), is more common in Black people and often progresses into myeloma. Through the HealthTree Foundation’s Black Myeloma Health Initiative, Traynham is working to close the gap through education, culturally relevant resources, and patient advocacy.

“We found that Black patients weren’t taking advantage of resources because they didn’t know they existed,” she explains. “So, we’re educating people about the signs, symptoms and the importance of asking their doctor, ‘Could this be multiple myeloma?'”

Clinical trial participation is another critical issue, with Black patients historically underrepresented in research that could lead to better treatments. “Myeloma is an incurable cancer and to get to that cure, everybody has to be included in the research—that’s not happening,” Traynham says. Her approach starts with acknowledging historical medical mistrust while educating the community about how the process has changed. “People think they’ll be guinea pigs or get a placebo, but that’s not true. In myeloma trials, you either get the standard of care or something better,” she explains.

Advances in treatments like CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy and bispecific therapies are improving patient outcomes. CAR-T therapy is a type of immunotherapy where a patient’s T cells are modified to better recognize and attack cancer cells. Originally used for late-stage treatment, CAR-T is now being offered earlier, thanks in part to clinical trials. Bispecific therapies, which are designed to target two different antigens simultaneously, have also shown promise in treating myeloma. However, systemic barriers remain, including exclusionary trial designs and assumptions that Black patients won’t participate. “If your doctor isn’t mentioning clinical trials, that’s not a good thing,” Traynham stresses. “You have to self-advocate, ask questions and know that without us, there’s no path to a cure.”

At HealthTree, Traynham’s mission goes beyond education—it’s about creating access and empowering patients to take control of their health. “It’s a trusted and safe space,” she explains. “Patients can come together, learn, and get the support they need to navigate this complex disease.” The community also equips individuals with the confidence to advocate for themselves during medical appointments. “These doctors work for you—they are here to serve you, the patient,” Traynham emphasizes.

A key part of HealthTree’s impact comes from its Cure Hub. “Patients can connect their medical records to the HealthTree portal, giving doctors access to data for research that could lead to a cure,” Traynham explains. It’s a secure system, and participants choose what information they want to share. One standout feature is the “twin machine”, which matches patients with others facing similar types of myeloma and treatments. “You can see what’s worked for someone with the same type of myeloma, which might help guide your next steps,” she says. For Traynham, the goal is clear: “There’s no cure without us. Myeloma affects everyone differently and you can’t find a cure by only studying one group. We all have to be part of the solution.”

On Feb. 27, Traynham will continue her mission to bridge the gap in myeloma care by leading the 3rd annual “Hope for the Future in Black Myeloma Virtual Roundtable”. This event is set to bring together Black myeloma specialists, doctors, and patients to discuss the latest advancements in care, including CAR-T and bispecific therapies, while addressing disparities in access. “We know that when African Americans are treated equally, we often have better outcomes,” Traynham says. “The goal is to continue that conversation and ask, ‘Are we getting better access to these newer therapies? What does that look like for the African American patient or someone in a rural community?'” She hopes the event empowers participants with knowledge and connects them with resources they might not otherwise encounter. “This is a place where they can learn from doctors and specialists that look like them.”

Reflecting on past roundtables, Traynham highlights the importance of translating conversation into action. “It’s not just about information—it’s about making sure patients know they have options and can advocate for themselves.” She hopes this year’s event will further demystify myeloma treatment and show how advancements are—or aren’t—reaching Black communities. For rural patients, in particular, access remains a major concern. “If you can’t get to a teaching hospital, you’re already at a disadvantage,” she says. “We need solutions that work for every patient, no matter where they live.”

Looking ahead, Traynham remains committed to fighting for equitable myeloma care. “In the next five years, I want to see Black myeloma patients getting the same care as everyone else,” she says. That includes making cutting-edge treatments more accessible, addressing insurance challenges and ensuring patients are informed enough to make the best decisions for themselves. Awareness is key to closing the care gap. “Help us spread the word,” she urges.

“Let people know what myeloma is so they’re not caught off guard like I was. The more informed we are, the better we can advocate for the care we deserve.”