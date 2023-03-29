Mike Tyson Expands His Cannabis Brand Internationally With New Coffee Shop In Amsterdam

Mike Tyson’s cannabis empire is going global.

The legendary boxer’s TYSON 2.0 brand recently announced the opening of a new branded coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which officially welcomed customers on March 24. This marks the company’s first European imprint.

“Amsterdam is a city with a deeply rich culture that has transformed it into one of the world’s premiere destinations with over 18 million tourists visiting every year,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0 in a statement. “Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 celebrates our journey and marks a significant milestone for the Company as we extend our international presence beyond North America into the burgeoning European market. We look forward to introducing the TYSON 2.0 brand and lifestyle to Amsterdam and servicing our European fans with the industry-leading products we’re known for.”

The company was launched in 2021 and has quickly captured widespread fanfare, with buzzy partnerships that include Holy Ears, an infused-THC candy range curated by Evander Holyfield, Tyson’s famed boxing competitor.

Although the Amsterdam-based shop is the brand’s first European foray, it marks its second international expansion following its Canadian partnership with Purple Farm Genetics in August 2022.

“It is a dream come true to open our first coffeeshop in Amsterdam,” said Tyson in a statement. “The Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 will immerse fans in a full on experience where they can enjoy my favorite TYSON 2.0 products the way I do. I’ve tried and tested all of them, and I can’t wait to share some of my most beloved and undefeated goods with Europe.”

The boxer’s pivot into cannapreneurship has deeply personal ties.

In a 2019 interview, he revealed that believed CBD’s power to fight opiate addiction, something he reportedly faced in the past. He explained: “I’ve been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear. “I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away.”