Michelle Obama Speaks Out In Support Of Joe Biden In ‘Closing Argument’

We’re 28 days away from the 2020 presidential election—a historic event that will undoubtedly shape the future of the United States. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter and Instagram to share a final message to voters ahead of Election Day, and she’s encouraging them to put their faith in Sen. Joe Biden.

Obama’s message came early on Oct 5, less than 24 hours after President Trump was released from Walter Reed Hospital following a COVID-19 diagnosis. In her remarks, she addressed his recklessness, and elaborated on the power of the American people, even in the midst of unrest.

“Seven months later, he still won’t wear a mask consistently and encourage others to do the same, even when those simple actions could save countless lives,” she said of the president. “And yet, even in the face of all this incompetence, Americans keep digging deeper, finding new reserves of strength, doing whatever it takes to get through this.”

She ended on a hopeful high note, saying that we have a chance for renewal in Sen. Biden. “[R]ight now, we’ve got a chance to start getting things back under control, to restore some stability and integrity and soul in this country,” she said. “It is in our grasp…But only if we vote for Joe Biden in this election.”

Watch the full video below.