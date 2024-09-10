Miami Police Critcized For 'Overly Aggressive And Violent' Arrest Of Football Star Tyreek Hill During Traffic Stop

Photo: Don Juan Moore

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and forced to the ground by police outside Hard Rock Stadium after being pulled over for speeding and reckless driving, The Associated Press reports. Hill was pulled over on Sunday on his way to the team’s first game of the season. The incident, witnessed by fans heading to the game, quickly went viral on social media. It led to one of the officers involved being placed on administrative leave.

“The bodycam video released Monday shows an officer dragging Hill out of his McClaren sports car by his arm and head and then forcing him face first onto the ground after Hill put up the window of his sports car,” reports the Associated Press.

In a statement posted to X, the Miam Dolphins expressed sadness over “overly aggressive and violent conduct” directed toward Hill, Smith, and Campbell, who was briefly handcuffed during the incident.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels confirmed an internal investigation is underway and will focus on the officer’s conduct during the stop. Hill, who played a crucial role in the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars later that day, expressed confusion over why he was detained. “I had no idea why I was in handcuffs,” he said. “I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way. Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man,” Hill said according to the Associated Press.

When Hill was told that the officer who handcuffed him was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, he said: “That should tell you everything you need to know.”

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who witnessed the scene and attempted to help, was also briefly handcuffed. He described the police response as “a bit extreme” and said he intervened to try to de-escalate the situation.

Hill, who is Black, reflected on the incident, saying he didn’t want to use his status as an NFL star to avoid the situation but questioned how it might have unfolded if he weren’t famous. “I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do,” he said. “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would have done. I was just making sure that I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that: ‘Just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.'”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expressed concern about the situation, calling it “heartbreaking” in an interivew with ESPN and saying he was troubled by the escalation. He added that they would investigate the incident further but emphasized that Hill was physically unharmed though mentally shaken.

Campbell echoed similar concerns, questioning the use of force by the officers. “It felt excessive,” he said, noting that he was handcuffed after allegedly disobeying orders when he stepped in to support Hill.

The NFL is aware of the incident but has not issued any further comment, while Daniels reiterated her commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the police department’s investigation.