At least one Miami-Dade police officer is facing discipline after he was captured on body-camera footage brutally striking a Black woman in her face as she yelled at him at Miami International Airport.

The Miami Herald obtained the video showing the incident that took place late Tuesday, according to the report.

In the video, the woman, who was not wearing a mask, could be seen berating the officer, clearly angry about something.

The woman then gets in the masked officer’s face, and could be heard screaming “You acting like you White when you really Black…. What you want to do?”

That was when the officer struck her hard with his hand. As other officers rush in to handcuff the woman, he could be heard saying, “she headbutted me.” Although the woman did step in close to the officer’s face, no headbutt was shown in the video provided.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez appeared to speak out on the incident in a series of tweets, noting that he has ordered that “the involved officers be relieved of duty,” and that State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle investigate the use of force in the incident.

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers,” Ramirez tweeted.

Rundle noted that her office has since begun gathering body camera footage and other evidence.

“Like so many in our community, I am angered when I see abusive or improper conduct by a police officer,” she said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association defended what he called a “diversionary strike.”

“Clearly she was the aggressor. She was being asked to leave. She’s being belligerent and she pushes her face right into his face,” said Steadman Stahl, the association’s president.