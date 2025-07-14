Mentorship In Motion: How Dream Reach Inspire Connects NYC Youth With Successful Leaders Who Look Like Them

Photo Credit: @rjartistry/Instagram

On a bustling Saturday morning inside Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts in Brooklyn, something powerful was unfolding. About 100 middle and high school students filled the hallways, rotating between classrooms led by lawyers, artists, judges, firefighters, business owners and other professionals — all gathered to inform, inspire and invest in the next generation.

This wasn’t just another career fair. It was the second Dream Reach Inspire Career Spark Summit, produced by For Smiles Inc. and hosted at McKinney — alma mater of Emmy-winning anchor and reporter Phil Taitt.

Students engage with professionals and community leaders at the 2025 Career Spark Summit in May, held at Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts in Brooklyn, where mentorship and inspiration sparked new career possibilities. Photo: @rjartistry /INSTAGRAM

The summit is part of a mentorship movement Taitt founded nearly a decade ago, involving events that spotlight changemakers and hometown heroes. His journey began with a familiar question: How do I get there?

“I was a young kid who grew up here in New York City who saw the big screens on 42nd Street,” the Brooklyn native tells ESSENCE. “I always just had this question of, how could that be me? And even if I couldn’t pinpoint what I wanted to do yet, I realized I needed help.”

That help came through mentorship — from figures like Jeff Lindor, founder and CEO of The Gentlemen’s Factory, and theater legend Vy Higginsen, creator of Mama I Want to Sing, the longest-running off-Broadway Black musical. They didn’t just offer advice — they offered access.

“Mentorship isn’t someone giving you all the keys,” Taitt says. “It’s someone answering just a few questions that help you get to the next point.”

In 2016, while still a college student, Taitt launched Dream Reach Inspire, hosting his first event with his former high school English teacher, now McKinney principal, Nicole Sledge, in attendance. What started as an ambitious idea has blossomed into a respected youth mentorship initiative that has welcomed dozens of professionals and recognizable names, including actor Malik Yoba, radio personality Angela Yee, singer Mack Wilds and rapper Styles P.

NBA star Taj Gibson (left) and actress and singer Naturi Naughton join Phil Taitt, Emmy-winning WABC-7 anchor and founder of Dream Reach Inspire, and a student at the 2025 Career Spark Summit held at Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts in Brooklyn, inspiring students to explore new career possibilities. Photo: @rjartistry /INSTAGRAM

This year’s summit featured a fireside chat with actress and singer Naturi Naughton, who hails from East Orange, New Jersey, and NBA player Taj Gibson, a Brooklyn native.

But the real stars of the program weren’t celebrities. They were the students.

At the Summit, students rotated through brief sessions in themed rooms on communications, law, creative arts, business and healthcare—focusing on possibilities, not just job titles.

“When you think about law and justice, many students only think of being a lawyer,” Taitt says. “But this year, they met a state judge who shared her path and her personal story. That’s exposure you can’t Google.”

Expanding Minds And Shaping Futures

For Romeo Riley, an 18-year-old senior at McKinney, the summit was a turning point. “Last year, I came not knowing what I wanted to do,” he says. “This year, I came back with an open mind and left with clarity.”

Riley is especially drawn to the NYPD presentations. “I didn’t realize there was more to it than just being a detective, police officer or chief,” he says. “I’ve always wanted to learn more about hostage negotiators — and I actually got to meet one.”

The fire department also stood out. “They work hard, but they also get time to enjoy life. I thought that balance was so cool.”

Students interact and learn from local FDNY firefighters at the 2025 Career Spark Summit in May, held at Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts in Brooklyn, gaining firsthand insight into careers in public service.Photos: @rjartistry /INSTAGRAM

Riley also connected with Gibson, who offered one-on-one advice alongside his father. “They were so open and honest about how to pivot from downfalls,” he says. “It motivated me for the whole week.”

He’s now seriously considering a career in business management — but is also keeping the door open to other paths.

For Principal Nicole Sledge, the summit reflects the school’s larger mission. “This is my second year as principal, but I’ve been an educator in this building for 21 years,” she shares. “It’s amazing to see how Phil has grown and gone through this path of philanthropy.”

What drives their work with students, she explains, comes down to two words: “exposure and opportunity.”

“Many of our students don’t know what’s possible because they haven’t seen it — especially from people who look like them,” she says.

Students engage and learn from a videographer at the 2025 Career Spark Summit in May, held at Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts in Brooklyn, gaining hands-on experience in media and storytelling careers. @rjartistry /INSTAGRAM.

Seeing Taitt in action — and knowing he once walked the same hallways — makes a powerful impression. “They wake up and see him on the news, and then they see him here, bringing opportunities and showing them what’s possible.”

Taitt doesn’t just return with speakers and summit programming — he stays involved year-round, building relationships with students and helping establish a tradition of McKinney alumni delivering graduation addresses. It’s a reminder that success isn’t out of reach — it’s rooted right in their own community.

“We want this to flourish and grow,” Sledge says. “The more sponsors we have, the more students we can reach.”

Thanks to Taitt’s outreach, this year’s summit also welcomed students from two additional schools.

Exposure and Opportunity

What makes Dream Reach Inspire stand out is that Taitt isn’t just giving back — he’s staying connected. As an Emmy-winning anchor and reporter, he brings his media visibility into classrooms and conversations.

“I don’t want people to just see me as someone who brings the news,” he says. “I want them to see that if I can do it, they can too.”

For young people often disconnected from professional networks or mentors, Dream Reach Inspire aims to close that gap, one relationship at a time.

Taitt continues to champion the message that shaped his own path: mentorship works.“If I didn’t have mentors, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he says. “That’s why I tell everyone — if you don’t have a mentor, you need to get one.”

For students like Riley, that advice means everything.“When people come to our school and show us what’s possible outside these four walls,” he says, “it’s really an amazing experience.”

In a world where many young people often feel overlooked, this program reminds them that they are seen, supported, and surrounded by people who believe in their potential. Sometimes, all it takes is the right room, the right story and the right mentor to spark a dream — and reach it.