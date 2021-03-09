Megan Thee Stallion Is Putting ‘Women On Top’ With $1 Million Scholarship Fund

Yesterday, in celebration of International Women’s Day, “W.A.P.” raptress Megan Thee Stallion announced her plan to give away $1 million throughout Women’s History Month in partnership with Fashion Nova for the “Women on Top” fund. Last November, Megan also collaborated with the fast fashion brand for the launch of her line for tall women – or fellow stallions – like herself. Take a look at the official announcement via her Twitter account:

“In honor of International Women’s Day fashion nova and I will be giving away 1 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS ALL MONTH to women entrepreneurs, female students, women owned businesses, and women focused charities”

Below her exciting announcement followed by three flame emojis, Megan Thee Stallion left a video to explain her initiative to her fans in a fully beat face and an indigo bob, rightfully introducing herself as the “Hot Girl Coach.” In her Instagram post, she explained further in her caption that each recipient will be awarded with a minimum of $25,000 “to invest in their future” in the spirit of women empowerment. The first recipient was YWCA Houston, which Megan said is “an organization close to my heart,” and she specifically shed a light on their Center for Women program that provides career resources for homeless women and girls.

This isn’t the Houston hottie’s first rodeo at philanthropy and community outreach. She recently announced her collaboration with House Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to provide relief to Houstonians following the devastating impact from Winter Storm Uri. Because the storm left millions powerless and without access to water or heat, the “Savage” rapper knew that something had to be done to help save her hometown. She partnered with the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services (NACC) and the U.S. Representative Lee to give assistance where she can. According to CNN, Winter Storm Uri could end up costing Texas at least $195 billion.

Last week, Megan used her Instagram to shoutout the brands and friends who have been doing the work alongside her to help rebuild her city including Fashion Nova, Maroon 5, Taraji P. Henson and Mielle Organics. “It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me,” her caption read. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas.” To keep up with the dope women doing dope things, fans can head to Megan’s Instagram account or Fashion Nova Cares.