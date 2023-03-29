Megan Thee Stallion Glows In A Paco Rabanne Look Styled By Law Roach

Instagram / @theestallion

The retired celebrity stylist Law Roach still has some loose ends to tie, it seems. According to his Instagram stories, Roach pulled a vintage Paco Rabanne 1997 Spring Summer runway look. Apparently, this look was concieved back in September last year. There are most likely a few pulls that happened last year that we’ll see come to life on his clients post-retirement. The look in question was worn last night, March 28th, in celebration of Law Roach being named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the 25 most powerful stylists. And it’s true, in the short time that Roach has been working and building a name for himself from scratch, he’s been able to create pop culture moments as well as fashion moments.

That’s something that very few stylists can accomplish — a phenomenon. There is power in creating the way someone’s perceived, and Roach has also been able to craft strong aesthetic identifiers for his clients. A fashion moment for an actress or music artist isn’t just a fashion moment, it’s a power move. When you see someone in luxury that was not seen as someone fit to wear luxury, a shift happens in how they are perceived. That’s an important thing to remember. At the beginning of Roach’s career, Zendaya wasn’t getting invited to fashion weeks, and Roach wasn’t getting the “ok” to pull from certain fashion houses the way he is now. Soon enough, though, as we can see, he had been able to cause a major shift.

Essence Fest’s headliner Megan Thee Stallion is dripped in a satin gold two-piece set. The bra halter top is held up with a gold chainlink tie, and the matching pants fit in all the right places and flare at the bottom like the late 90s piece intended. Her big curly ‘fro gives the outfit a full 70s feel, complete with gold heels and a white fur jacket. Megan gushes to THR about Roach saying, “He’s the best. Like, I’m so upset that he’s going away right now because I need him. The world needs him. But he’s amazing, and we appreciate him so much. We don’t have a business relationship. It’s more like family. I’m still going to bother him, and he’s not going to stop being my family. He’s just not going to be in my closet.”