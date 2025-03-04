Meet Rosa Harris, Director Of Tourism For The Cayman Islands, Leading The Way In Shaping A Destination That Connects With Every Traveler

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands—For Rosa Harris, being the Director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) is both a significant responsibility and a unique opportunity. With more than 20 years of experience, she has been a leader at the forefront of shaping the destination’s evolving identity, skillfully balancing luxury, cultural heritage and sustainable growth.

Recently named Director of the Year by Caribbean Journal, Harris has earned recognition for exceptional leadership in advancing the Cayman Islands as a premier luxury destination. Born and raised in the Cayman Islands, Harris’s love for tourism was nurtured early. She grew up immersed in the industry that drives the nation’s economy and has since dedicated her career to sharing its story with the world.

“Tourism gave me the chance to tell the story of the Cayman Islands to the world,” she shares. “I became passionate about showcasing our culture, history, and natural beauty and helping others experience what makes Cayman so special.”

Her career trajectory has been a blend of passion and practicality. With experience across various tourism sectors—from marketing to policy development—Harris became the Director of Tourism in 2014, a role that requires balancing the island’s growth with preserving its identity.

“It’s not just about attracting visitors; it’s about creating experiences that resonate—experiences that people want to return to,” Harris tells ESSENCE.

The Cayman Islands continue to innovate under Harris’s leadership, maintaining its competitive edge while preserving its authenticity. Her work has been instrumental in breaking barriers for women in tourism and reinforcing the islands’ reputation as a hub of luxury, culture and inclusivity.

“To be in this position as a woman means a lot,” Harris says. “It means representation, and it means breaking barriers for others to follow.”

Harris has championed initiatives that highlight women in the industry, including the 2024 Caribbean Week in New York, which honored women in tourism leadership. She takes pride in seeing more women step into executive roles across the region, including the appointment of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s first female secretary-general in 2023. “It’s about showing the next generation that there’s a place for them in this industry—whether they want to be leaders, creators or storytellers,” she says.

Harris recognizes travel’s ability to create meaningful connections and a sense of belonging. Under her leadership, the Cayman Islands has intentionally engaged diverse travelers, including Black travelers, ensuring they feel seen and represented in the destination’s experiences and offerings.

“We’ve made a strategic decision to target Black travelers. First, because of their affluence in the market. And second, because we believe we can cater to this market by offering beautiful accommodations, great restaurants, and an opportunity to truly connect with the destination,” Harris shares.

From historical landmarks to high-end dining infused with Caribbean flavors, Harris ensures the Cayman Islands offers more than just a getaway—it provides a meaningful connection to the destination. The island has expanded its tourism offerings to include a broader range of cultural and culinary experiences, further positioning it as a top destination for travelers seeking both luxury and local authenticity.

“Black travelers want to feel connected to where they’re visiting. They want to know the story behind the destination, and we make sure they can experience that firsthand,” Harris says.

In addition to luxury, Harris has been instrumental in positioning the Cayman Islands as a leader in wellness tourism. From yoga and pilates to sound healing and marathons, visitors have a variety of options for rejuvenation. “Wellness is no longer a trend—it’s a lifestyle,” Harris emphasizes. “We’ve curated experiences that allow travelers to truly unwind.”

Under her leadership, the Cayman Islands has focused on experience-driven travel, ensuring visitors can fully immerse themselves in the islands’ culture and history. “Travelers today want more than luxury—they want a connection to the places they visit,” Harris says. “That’s what we offer.”

With a 42% repeat visitor rate, the Cayman Islands has cultivated a loyal following, with travelers returning for experiences that seamlessly blend luxury and authenticity. Harris explains, “We’re not trying to attract everyone. We’re focused on those who appreciate our product for what it is—premium, consistent and immersive.”

Harris encourages young women aspiring to lead in tourism or any field to trust their vision and voice. “Stay true to your vision and don’t be afraid to speak up,” she advises. “The tourism industry thrives on creativity and connection, so bring your unique perspective to the table.”

Looking ahead, Harris says remains focused on driving sustainable growth in the Cayman Islands, honoring its cultural authenticity while expanding its global appeal.