Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Delivers Expletive-Laden Rant Against Ron DeSantis On Stage At Paramore Concert

When Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, was invited to join Paramore onstage during their concert Friday night in Washington, D.C., vocalist Hayley Williams introduced Frost to the Capital One Arena crowd. She then “asked if the 26-year-old Democratic lawmaker had any words he’d like to share with the fans.”

Frost was only happy to oblige, shouting out “F— Ron DeSantis! F— Fascism!”

Williams stoked the crowd’s fervor and excitement, chiming in with “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?”

Frost retweeted a video of his incendiary words toward DeSantis, and you can hear the resounding cheers coming out from the audience. He tweeted, for good measure, “I said what I said.”

paramore have brought congressman Maxwell Frost of FL onstage for miz biz, calling out Desantis once again – “fuck Ron Desantis” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4SFngxzXCG — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 3, 2023

Frost also shared photos and a video of himself singing the band’s hit song ‘Misery Business.’”

“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he quipped.

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

Then 25-year-old Frost made national headlines after winning his Florida election during the 2022 midterm cycle. Prior to taking on his role in Congress, “he worked as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence group that emerged from the 2018 Parkland massacre, and had made gun violence a focal point of his campaign.”

Frost has been a longstanding and vocal critic of DeSantis who is also one of the 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

During a CNN interview earlier this year, “Frost accused DeSantis of ‘fascism’ for implementing policies targeting Black, transgender and LGBTQ people,’ stating “[W]e have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it.”

This isn’t the first time a surprise guest has been invited to join the band onstage as a part of their promotion of their newest album released this year, and this also wasn’t the first time the band has gotten political.

Just last weekend at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, NJ, Williams also spoke out against the Florida governor, “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f—ing comfortable talking politics,” adding “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f—ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”