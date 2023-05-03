At Least 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Mass Shooting In Midtown Atlanta

A manhunt began Wednesday after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured at least four others in Atlanta, the AP reports.

The shooting occurred in the Midtown neighborhood, where multiple office towers and high-rise apartments are located.

The shooter is believed to be armed and dangerous and is shown wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie.

As per the AP, police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

This shooting comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Texas, where a gunman was arrested Wednesday after killing 5 neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, and numerous mass shootings since the year began.

Advocates have been calling out the policy issues that have led to this point, where politicians have pushed a “‘guns everywhere’ agenda,” and disputes are being settled with gun violence, including the shootings that killed 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis and critically injured high school junior Ralph Yarl.