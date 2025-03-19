Mariah Carey’s Kids, Monroe And Moroccan, Are All Grown Up!

Getty

Mariah Carey is an icon, and she was reminded of this fact recently at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards when she became an Icon Award recipient. To celebrate her achievement, she brought the people she loves the most: her two children and twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are now teenagers, 13 years old, and will turn 14 next month.

The twins were spotted in the front row at the awards show alongside their mother and her rumored new boyfriend, Anderson Paak. They enjoyed the evening and the performances for their mom’s tribute, noticeably looking grown up.

Despite their divorce, the legendary singer and television host Nick Cannon happily co-parent 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. “They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey told PEOPLE. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

The pair welcomed their twins on April 30, 2011, in Los Angeles on their third wedding anniversary. According to trusted sources, daughter Monroe was born first. Moroccan Scott Cannon was born after his sister on April 30, 2011. Following suit with the ‘MC’ initials, Moroccan was named after the Moroccan-inspired decor in Carey’s New York City apartment.

Both twins are often seen with their mom on lavish international trips or performing with their mother, like Monroe singing on stage with her mom in 2022 during her Christmas special: “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!”, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

We look forward to seeing more sweet moments with Carey and her teenage twins!