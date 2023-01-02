New Year’s Eve Machete Attack On NYPD Officers Being Investigated As Possible Terrorism

NurPhoto/Getty Images

A machete-wielding man struck several NYPD officers in what law enforcement officials are investigating as a possible terror attack on police working the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

According to CBS News, two officers were hit in the head and were taken to the hospital. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated that one officer, a rookie patrolling on his first day with the NYPD, suffered a fractured skull. The other, an eight-year veteran of the NYPD, sustained a bad gash. All three officers are in stable condition and expected to make full recoveries.

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Trevor Bickford by police sources, was shot in the shoulder by one of the officers. Bickford, who traveled to New York from his home in Wells, Maine, had recently been placed on an FBI terror watch list following reports that he had been radicalized online and expressed that he wanted to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists, CBS News reports.

Bickford is still in police custody and being treated at Bellevue Hospital for his injuries.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

New York City Mayo, Eric Adams praised the officers’ actions and stated that the incident was isolated.

“We’re really pleased by the response and how our officers handled this situation. All three of the officers are in stable conditions, and there are no credible threats to New Yorkers at this time,” Adams said.