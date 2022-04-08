Woman Wins $10 Million After Being Pushed Into The Wrong Button

A minor inconvenience turned into a major payout for LaQuedra Edwards.

Last November, Edwards had just put $40 into a lottery ticket vending machine at a Tarzana Vons supermarket in Los Angeles when “some rude person” bumped into her, NBC Los Angeles reports.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards told the California Lottery.

The bump caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine, selecting a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

Edwards was irritated by the bump and the fact that she was stuck with one high-priced ticket. Normally, she purchases multiple, cheaper-priced scratchers.

She went to her car and scratched the $30 ticket. To her surprise, the wrong ticket was actually the right one. She won the top prize of $10 million.

“I’m still in shock,” LaQuedra Edwards told NBC Los Angeles.

“All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich,’” she said.

Edwards plans to buy a house and start a non-profit.