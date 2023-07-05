Shocking Video Footage Shows Los Angeles County Cops Body Slamming Black Woman For Filming Them During An Arrest

Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials “released body-worn camera footage of a disturbing use of force incident in Lancaster” showing a Black woman bystander being slammed to the ground after she attempted to record an arrest.

The “[s]hocking cell phone video footage” shows a deputy slamming a woman to the ground and pepper-spraying her in the face. In the video, you can also hear the woman saying “I can’t breathe.” It is unclear whether “the deputy’s knee was on her knee or back,” from watching the recording.

On June 24, deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call in a WinCo Foods store parking lot after an “in-progress robbery” was reported.

According to an LASD news release, “Upon arrival, deputies approached a man, and a woman, matching the description given by store security personnel in calls placed to 911. As deputies attempted to detain the individuals described by store security personnel, the encounter escalated into a use of force incident that was captured by a community member with a cell phone camera.” The release called the video– which can be seen here– “disturbing.”

From body camera footage, you can also hear the deputy saying “Stop or you’re going to get punched in the face.”

Per the LASD, “[b]oth deputies have been re-assigned from field duty pending further administrative review.”

In a press release, the sheriff’s department said “While the Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff [Robert] Luna has made it clear that he expects Department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable.”

Community members have planned a protest on Wednesday outside of the grocery store at 5:00pm, and a press conference is also scheduled at 3:00pm in the same location.