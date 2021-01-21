My VP Looks Like Me: These Inauguration Day Tribute Photos Will Make Your Heart Smile
The celebration is continuing on and off of social media following the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Though Vice President Harris’ election to the nation’s second-highest office is a “first” in many ways, Black and Brown women and girls around the world commemorated the moment with a special sense of pride unlike any other. Some of the most heartwarming displays of congratulations came from VP Harris’ youngest supporters, who have been lighting up our timelines with their adorable head-to-toe outfits in tribute to our country’s first Black woman Vice President. For many of our girls, she’s the only VP they’ve ever known.

Keep scrolling to see just a few of our favorites as we continue to commemorate this unforgettable moment!

01
01
@_ayana_lee_
02
02
@amygravesande
03
03
@brook.lynriley
04
04
@herstorymakerportraits
05
05
@themonalis
06
06
@miniatureminds
07
07
@lovebrandylou
08
08
@jemellehcoes
09
09
@all4onecreativearts
10
10
@averylynn2018
11
11
@mschristell1908
12
12
@nikkilew1987
13
13
@veronicabutler
14
14
@legendarylark
15
15
@virtuousdavis
16
16
@norega_fu
17
17
@e_monique.86
18
18
@laurynelise28
19
19
@chrissylove25
20
20
@ellarie
