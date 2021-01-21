My VP Looks Like Me: These Inauguration Day Tribute Photos Will Make Your Heart Smile

The celebration is continuing on and off of social media following the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Though Vice President Harris’ election to the nation’s second-highest office is a “first” in many ways, Black and Brown women and girls around the world commemorated the moment with a special sense of pride unlike any other. Some of the most heartwarming displays of congratulations came from VP Harris’ youngest supporters, who have been lighting up our timelines with their adorable head-to-toe outfits in tribute to our country’s first Black woman Vice President. For many of our girls, she’s the only VP they’ve ever known.

Keep scrolling to see just a few of our favorites as we continue to commemorate this unforgettable moment!