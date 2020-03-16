Sen. Lindsey Graham Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Republican from South Carolina announced via tweet on Sunday.

“I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative,” Graham added.

I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE.



I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2020

However, some tweets took to his replies to question the ease with which he got tested, particularly as the U.S. grapples with being woefully behind and unprepared when it comes to testing.

As CNN notes, it is also unclear how he came to be tested when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that only those showing symptoms be tested.

Graham had been under self-quarantine after potentially coming into contact with Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro’s spokesperson, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the virus.

Despite the negative test, which was just a “precautionary measure,” according to the senator’s office, Graham will “continue to work from home.”